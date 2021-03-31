Streaming issues? Report here
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years

31 March 2021 7:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Patrice Motsepe
African Rainbow Capital
Online banking
TymeBank
Arabile Gumede
Tauriq Keraan
digital bank
Tyme Group

Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.

TymeBank launched 25 months ago, in February 2019.

Now the digital bank reports it's reached the 3 million customer milestone, signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new clients every day.

The fact that it offers affordable and transparent banking is a big drawcard says TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.

RELATED: Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank

Arabile Gumede interviews Keraan on The Money Show.

These 3 million customers currently deposit about R2 billion a month with us, which I think is testimony to the trust that is building.

Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

We really focus on the customer and making sure we can give him fantastic value, both in terms of being the lowest cost in market on transactional banking as well as paying the best savings rate for money that's immediately available without penalties.

Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

So I think it's a combination of fantastic value for customers, particularly at a time like this, combined with the fact that we've made banking a lot more accessible through our functionality such as the kiosks and our relationship particularly with Pick n Pay and Boxer.

Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

It's an advantage to be a new bank without legacy systems, he says.

It allows us to have a single view of a customer, but also to see various forms of information about the customer's behaviour in real time... We can service their needs as we go about observing data...

Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

Keraan says TymeBank's priority right now is meeting current customer needs and then to expand into projects like its partnership with Hollard to distribute funeral plans.

There are also plans to enter high-frequency lending.

The primary banking relationship is really an outcome of all of those things you do along that journey.

Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

Listen to the conversation with the TymeBank CEO below:




