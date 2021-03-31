Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour
According to Lamberth, various species of fish died of ammonia toxicity at the harbour.
Horsmakreel, sardines, mullet fish and different kinds of bottom-feeders and reef fish were recovered from the water.
Lamberth explains that the fish found their way into the harbour as a result of changing ocean temperatures earlier this year due to Agulhas currents and south-easterly winds.
The eventual fish-die off was caused by effluent discharged into the water which led to ammonia toxicity.
Lamberth says a number of mass fish deaths have occurred across the Cape coast after the Agulhas Current changed course dramatically.
I think we need to zoom out of it in terms of the events that have been happening around the entire coast since January.Stephen Lamberth, Research Scientist - Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
There have been dead pufferfish in False Bay, on the east coast, we had mass strands of a lot of fish on the west coast we had fish all the wash-up. Some of them are related some of them are not.Stephen Lamberth, Research Scientist - Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
The current circulated warm water in-shore... because the circulation pattern and a bit of the south-east [wind] that we had... it also created some upwelling.Stephen Lamberth, Research Scientist - Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Some of them [fish] ended up in the harbour.Stephen Lamberth, Research Scientist - Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
After that, we had a bit of very still [water]. No wind and very little circulation in the harbour. Unfortunately, we also have effluent coming into the harbour from various sources.Stephen Lamberth, Research Scientist - Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
