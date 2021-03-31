Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour

31 March 2021 5:09 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
V&A Waterfront
Waterfront
fish deaths
mass fish die-off

Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the Waterfront.

According to Lamberth, various species of fish died of ammonia toxicity at the harbour.

Horsmakreel, sardines, mullet fish and different kinds of bottom-feeders and reef fish were recovered from the water.

RELATED: Something fishy at the V&A Waterfront? Management explains the recent stench

Lamberth explains that the fish found their way into the harbour as a result of changing ocean temperatures earlier this year due to Agulhas currents and south-easterly winds.

The eventual fish-die off was caused by effluent discharged into the water which led to ammonia toxicity.

RELATED: Locals warned to keep dogs and kids away from toxic pufferfish along False Bay

Lamberth says a number of mass fish deaths have occurred across the Cape coast after the Agulhas Current changed course dramatically.

I think we need to zoom out of it in terms of the events that have been happening around the entire coast since January.

Stephen Lamberth, Research Scientist - Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

There have been dead pufferfish in False Bay, on the east coast, we had mass strands of a lot of fish on the west coast we had fish all the wash-up. Some of them are related some of them are not.

Stephen Lamberth, Research Scientist - Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

The current circulated warm water in-shore... because the circulation pattern and a bit of the south-east [wind] that we had... it also created some upwelling.

Stephen Lamberth, Research Scientist - Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Some of them [fish] ended up in the harbour.

Stephen Lamberth, Research Scientist - Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

After that, we had a bit of very still [water]. No wind and very little circulation in the harbour. Unfortunately, we also have effluent coming into the harbour from various sources.

Stephen Lamberth, Research Scientist - Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




