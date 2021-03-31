'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed SAns with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the W... 31 March 2021 5:09 PM
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside 'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo. 31 March 2021 2:50 PM
View all Local
Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi Committee chair Faith Muthambi reprimanded an EC traditional leader after a naked woman appeared behind him during a virtual parli... 31 March 2021 3:43 PM
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto "Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC'." 31 March 2021 1:39 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
View all Politics
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan. 31 March 2021 7:35 PM
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable. 31 March 2021 7:15 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to com... 31 March 2021 4:34 PM
Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars. 31 March 2021 1:54 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
View all Africa
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose." 31 March 2021 3:20 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'

31 March 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Recession
The Money Show
World Bank
Economic growth
Kevin Lings
Pandemic
Arabile Gumede
COVID-19
economic recovery
vaccine rollout
Q1 2021

Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.

As the Covid pandemic hit, South Africa's economy contracted by 7% in 2020.

Gross domestic product growth is expected to rebound to 3% in 2021, according to the World Bank.

RELATED: SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

As we reach the end of Quarter 1, The Money Show gets a "report card" from Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management).

Lings notes that while South Africa ended 2020 with some positive growth, this momentum has not been sustained into the first quarter of 2021.

It's struggling to get going in terms of building up any economic momentum.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings lists the most important factors contributing to this sluggishness.

Success with a Covid-19 vaccine rollout is a critical factor for any country he says.

We don't really have enough visibility on the vaccine rollout in order to instill confidence. When we look at other countries around the world - the more they can distribute the vaccine, confidence definitely comes back.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Electricity outages keep hindering any buildup of momentum.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Another factor is the unrest we've had - quite a few municipal service delivery protests; student protests... That clearly pushes back on any confidence and momentum.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings believes 3% growth this year is achievable, but this must be seen against the background of the 2020 contraction.

It sounds great as a percentage because it's well above anything that we've achieved in recent years, but we've got to keep reminding ourselves that we declined by 7%, so if you grow by 3/4% you're still a long way away from where you were before Covid.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

At this stage you would factor in another year of 3%, and then you're still not back at the level you were at. So you're looking at 2023 before you get economic activity going back to the 2019 level, which wasn't all that impressive.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Listen to Lings' insights in the interview below:




31 March 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Recession
The Money Show
World Bank
Economic growth
Kevin Lings
Pandemic
Arabile Gumede
COVID-19
economic recovery
vaccine rollout
Q1 2021

More from Business

TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years

31 March 2021 7:35 PM

Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed SAns with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:15 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask

31 March 2021 4:34 PM

FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with mask regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs

31 March 2021 3:20 PM

Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller

31 March 2021 1:54 PM

Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth

31 March 2021 12:00 PM

Improved economic growth forecasts are boosting the rand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming

31 March 2021 11:27 AM

"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Health Passport mobile app could fast-track return of SA tourism and events

31 March 2021 10:41 AM

A new mobile app solution has launched in South Africa that can provide quick delivery of Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs

31 March 2021 3:20 PM

Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'

30 March 2021 3:38 PM

John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa

30 March 2021 2:27 PM

"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

29 March 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

29 March 2021 6:55 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms

26 March 2021 2:05 PM

South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside

Local Politics

'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'

Business Local

Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi

Politics

EWN Highlights

Artists take National Arts Council to court over alleged maladministration

31 March 2021 7:49 PM

Traffic officials focus on saving pedestrian lives during Easter holidays

31 March 2021 7:24 PM

National Assembly wants 16 EFF MPs suspended for disrupting Gordhan’s Budget

31 March 2021 6:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA