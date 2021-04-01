[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town





Golden Arrow has been transporting Capetonians since the 1860s - from horses to horsepower.

Scroll through the photo gallery below:

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson for the bus service talks to Refilwe Moloto about the journey.

In 1861, a Golden Arrow bus was actually a horse-drawn tram. There were two of them and they could carry about 20 people sitting and about 12 standing. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

From what I have read it was not a very comfy ride at all. The horses were known to go off track and be attracted by strange things on the side of the road. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

Now 160 years later the company is currently trying out two electric buses, though not yet tested on passengers, she adds.

We believe you have to look forward to the technology that is coming in and we want to see how electric busses could fit into a future. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

Golden Arrow is offering a birthday deal today, Friday 1 April, to say thank you to their passengers, with all cash rides to cost R10.50.

Then, for the whole of April anytime you purchase a weekly, monthly, or pensioner product you will get a free ride added to that product. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

Listen to the interview below: