Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Should the local elections be postponed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir - Political analyst
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
National Arts Festival court victory rejects NAC revisions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 16:05
Melanie Verwoerd weighs in on Magashule vs Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoed - Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation. at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Kalk Bay Theatre’s teasing adult show - Noir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brad Searl - Actor
Today at 17:05
Western Cape health department calling for care and safety during the Easter period
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:20
SARS announces outcome of revenue collection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Great Heart : A Wine that Empowers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Mullineux - Winemaker
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Traffic cops to start impounding cars of speedsters and other road rule breakers "If you break the law," warns Jandré Bakker (Dept of Transport), "it will cost you a bit of money to have your vehicle released." 1 April 2021 1:41 PM
You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has confirmed that the transportation of alcohol will be prohibited over the long weekend. 1 April 2021 1:02 PM
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!' The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor. 1 April 2021 12:33 PM
View all Local
IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations The Political Party Funding Act, which compels political parties to declare donations of R100 000 and above, has come into effect. 1 April 2021 2:52 PM
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi. 1 April 2021 11:08 AM
Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi Committee chair Faith Muthambi reprimanded an EC traditional leader after a naked woman appeared behind him during a virtual parli... 31 March 2021 3:43 PM
View all Politics
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
View all Business
[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. 1 April 2021 9:04 AM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to com... 31 March 2021 4:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
View all Africa
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes "You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster. 1 April 2021 9:11 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes

1 April 2021 9:11 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SABC
5FM
Refilwe Moloto
sabc retrenchments
Arabile Gumede
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Fikile “Fix” Moeti
Rob Forbes
Affirmations for the African Child

"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.

The SABC has concluded its drawn-out retrenchment process; 621 people will no longer report for duty.

Of those who have been retrenched, 346 took voluntary packages while 275 have occupied redundant positions.

“Some employees in this category went through the recruitment process seeking alternative opportunities but were, unfortunately, not successful. The SABC used its best endeavours and managed to absorb affected employees who qualified for vacant positions during the recruitment process,” read a statement from the public broadcaster.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Fikile “Fix” Moeti and Rob Forbes of 5FM; both of which were retrenched.

It’s no April Fool’s joke… it’s the end of the The-Forbes-and-Fix-Show; the longest-running duo show on 5FM…

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
SABC employees picketing outside their offices on 19 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN

Forbes spoke about how the SABC threatened retrenchments for years, before finally bringing down the hammer.

In his opinion, retrenchments were sorely needed and wholly unavoidable.

Moeti and Arabile Gumede (a stand-in for Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show on CapeTalk) also discussed the retrenchment and their own short-term future.

It felt that it [retrenchments] was a regular threatening tool…

Rob Forbes

Nobody likes to see anybody lose a job but, honestly, I think the SABC needs it [retrenchments] … A lot of those people were put into positions created by a COO that I won’t name because I don’t like to swear… The SABC’s salary budget was 1.5 times the content budget, and that’s unsustainable…

Rob Forbes

Nothing lasts forever. Change was needed… I’m still doing a lot of my other projects such as the Fix Scholarship, an educational programme for women entrepreneurs… alongside Gibs…

Fikile “Fix” Moeti

We just launched Affirmations for the African Child… to build their self-esteem… A sentimental project for me which I’m loving so much… and becoming a yoga instructor!

Fikile “Fix” Moeti

I was at a business desk with 21 people… You can’t be spending that much money on just personnel… If quality remains high a lot of investors will be willing to help…

Arabile Gumede

It [The Money Show] is very exciting for me… I’m still doing what I love to do… The SABC is not the be-all and end-all… Perhaps this is the kickstart I need…

Arabile Gumede

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




1 April 2021 9:11 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SABC
5FM
Refilwe Moloto
sabc retrenchments
Arabile Gumede
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Fikile “Fix” Moeti
Rob Forbes
Affirmations for the African Child

More from Business

Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years

1 April 2021 2:58 PM

Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'

1 April 2021 2:44 PM

The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'

1 April 2021 12:33 PM

The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'

1 April 2021 11:27 AM

Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town

1 April 2021 9:04 AM

Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'

31 March 2021 8:32 PM

Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years

31 March 2021 7:35 PM

Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:15 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'

31 March 2021 6:51 PM

Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'

1 April 2021 2:44 PM

The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'

1 April 2021 11:27 AM

Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'

31 March 2021 6:51 PM

Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs

31 March 2021 3:20 PM

Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'

30 March 2021 3:38 PM

John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa

30 March 2021 2:27 PM

"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

29 March 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

29 March 2021 6:55 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Traffic cops to start impounding cars of speedsters and other road rule breakers

1 April 2021 1:41 PM

"If you break the law," warns Jandré Bakker (Dept of Transport), "it will cost you a bit of money to have your vehicle released."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma

1 April 2021 1:02 PM

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has confirmed that the transportation of alcohol will be prohibited over the long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'

1 April 2021 12:33 PM

The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Patients due for elective surgery should be high up on Phase 2 priority list'

1 April 2021 12:08 PM

Experts have urged SA government to prioritise elective surgical patients as part of the vulnerable groups vaccinated in the second phase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway

1 April 2021 11:08 AM

More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Slower vaccine pace due to Easter pause, more Sisonke jabs arrive next weekend'

1 April 2021 10:47 AM

The Western Cape government says several of the current vaccination sites will be scaling down as they await the next consignment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town

1 April 2021 9:04 AM

Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'

31 March 2021 8:32 PM

Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour

31 March 2021 5:09 PM

Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the Waterfront.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma

Local

[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town

Local Business Lifestyle

Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Plato proposes no salary hike for City of CT staff to ease burden on residents

1 April 2021 2:51 PM

Businessman accused of killing KZN teen shot dead in his car

1 April 2021 2:38 PM

AU calls for urgent action after Mozambique jihadist attack

1 April 2021 1:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA