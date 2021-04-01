Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes





The SABC has concluded its drawn-out retrenchment process; 621 people will no longer report for duty.

Of those who have been retrenched, 346 took voluntary packages while 275 have occupied redundant positions.

“Some employees in this category went through the recruitment process seeking alternative opportunities but were, unfortunately, not successful. The SABC used its best endeavours and managed to absorb affected employees who qualified for vacant positions during the recruitment process,” read a statement from the public broadcaster.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Fikile “Fix” Moeti and Rob Forbes of 5FM; both of which were retrenched.

It’s no April Fool’s joke… it’s the end of the The-Forbes-and-Fix-Show; the longest-running duo show on 5FM… Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

SABC employees picketing outside their offices on 19 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN

Forbes spoke about how the SABC threatened retrenchments for years, before finally bringing down the hammer.

In his opinion, retrenchments were sorely needed and wholly unavoidable.

Moeti and Arabile Gumede (a stand-in for Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show on CapeTalk) also discussed the retrenchment and their own short-term future.

It felt that it [retrenchments] was a regular threatening tool… Rob Forbes

Nobody likes to see anybody lose a job but, honestly, I think the SABC needs it [retrenchments] … A lot of those people were put into positions created by a COO that I won’t name because I don’t like to swear… The SABC’s salary budget was 1.5 times the content budget, and that’s unsustainable… Rob Forbes

Nothing lasts forever. Change was needed… I’m still doing a lot of my other projects such as the Fix Scholarship, an educational programme for women entrepreneurs… alongside Gibs… Fikile “Fix” Moeti

We just launched Affirmations for the African Child… to build their self-esteem… A sentimental project for me which I’m loving so much… and becoming a yoga instructor! Fikile “Fix” Moeti

I was at a business desk with 21 people… You can’t be spending that much money on just personnel… If quality remains high a lot of investors will be willing to help… Arabile Gumede

It [The Money Show] is very exciting for me… I’m still doing what I love to do… The SABC is not the be-all and end-all… Perhaps this is the kickstart I need… Arabile Gumede

