Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes
The SABC has concluded its drawn-out retrenchment process; 621 people will no longer report for duty.
Of those who have been retrenched, 346 took voluntary packages while 275 have occupied redundant positions.
“Some employees in this category went through the recruitment process seeking alternative opportunities but were, unfortunately, not successful. The SABC used its best endeavours and managed to absorb affected employees who qualified for vacant positions during the recruitment process,” read a statement from the public broadcaster.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Fikile “Fix” Moeti and Rob Forbes of 5FM; both of which were retrenched.
It’s no April Fool’s joke… it’s the end of the The-Forbes-and-Fix-Show; the longest-running duo show on 5FM…Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Forbes spoke about how the SABC threatened retrenchments for years, before finally bringing down the hammer.
In his opinion, retrenchments were sorely needed and wholly unavoidable.
Moeti and Arabile Gumede (a stand-in for Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show on CapeTalk) also discussed the retrenchment and their own short-term future.
It felt that it [retrenchments] was a regular threatening tool…Rob Forbes
Nobody likes to see anybody lose a job but, honestly, I think the SABC needs it [retrenchments] … A lot of those people were put into positions created by a COO that I won’t name because I don’t like to swear… The SABC’s salary budget was 1.5 times the content budget, and that’s unsustainable…Rob Forbes
Nothing lasts forever. Change was needed… I’m still doing a lot of my other projects such as the Fix Scholarship, an educational programme for women entrepreneurs… alongside Gibs…Fikile “Fix” Moeti
We just launched Affirmations for the African Child… to build their self-esteem… A sentimental project for me which I’m loving so much… and becoming a yoga instructor!Fikile “Fix” Moeti
I was at a business desk with 21 people… You can’t be spending that much money on just personnel… If quality remains high a lot of investors will be willing to help…Arabile Gumede
It [The Money Show] is very exciting for me… I’m still doing what I love to do… The SABC is not the be-all and end-all… Perhaps this is the kickstart I need…Arabile Gumede
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jakkapan/jakkapan1503/jakkapan150300105/37845792-old-retro-radio-on-table-with-vintage-green-eye-light-background.jpg
More from Business
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years
Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.Read More
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'
The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'
Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.Read More
[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town
Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years
Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.Read More
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones
The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.Read More
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.Read More
More from Opinion
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'
The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.Read More
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'
Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.Read More
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.Read More
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs
Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'
John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.Read More
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa
"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.Read More
More from Local
Traffic cops to start impounding cars of speedsters and other road rule breakers
"If you break the law," warns Jandré Bakker (Dept of Transport), "it will cost you a bit of money to have your vehicle released."Read More
You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has confirmed that the transportation of alcohol will be prohibited over the long weekend.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
'Patients due for elective surgery should be high up on Phase 2 priority list'
Experts have urged SA government to prioritise elective surgical patients as part of the vulnerable groups vaccinated in the second phase.Read More
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway
More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi.Read More
'Slower vaccine pace due to Easter pause, more Sisonke jabs arrive next weekend'
The Western Cape government says several of the current vaccination sites will be scaling down as they await the next consignment.Read More
[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town
Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.Read More
Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour
Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the Waterfront.Read More