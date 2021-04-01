[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway





Refilwe Moloto speaks to City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi about the status of privately-owned Tygerberg Raceway in Kraaifontein, which has been occupied by land invaders during lockdown.

This started last year when lockdown started. It was people who claim to have been evicted by their landlords purely because they did not have money to pay rentals - but it has escalated into numbers we have never seen before. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Booi estimates there are now 6000 structures built on the Tygerberg Raceway which translates into about 20,000 people living there.

Tygerberg Race track is no more. Take, destroy, move on, take, destroy, move on. pic.twitter.com/9PxsGYMZVi — Kidron (@Kidron) March 29, 2021

It makes it very difficult for us to now do the development that area was earmarked for. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Last year the owners reported it to the officials, both the City and the South African Police Service, and we tried our level best to assist. That community had an exchange with our law enforcement officers with live ammunition. It was unprecedented. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Booi insists enormous effort was made to resolve the situation.

But based on the regulations that prohibited us also, the South African Human Rights Commission took us to court, joined by the EFF, that prohibited us from further removing structures from such property. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

He agrees that these situations are the start of long-term informal settlements such as those developed in areas such as Imizamo Yethu and Masiphumelele, where the City then is pressured to install basic services.

It puts more emphasis on us now having to provide services that we never budgeted for. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

He says there are more than 56 informal settlements that emerged just in the past year alone.

We don't have enough resources and we can't even supply those with water and sanitation because it is something that we neer planned for or budgeted for. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

He does not believe that the people now living on the raceway were all evicted from homes for non-payment of rent.

This is well-orchestrated. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

When you go there, these are kids. They are not even people who have been waiting for housing opportunities. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

It is leaning into what is termed shack farming where certain individuals buy material and go and erect these structures and rent them out. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

He says rentals for a unit in places such as Du Noon, can be R1000 a month.

There are political parties like EFF that are behind it, that are creating anarchy across the city - and you see it not just here but in other provinces and other cities. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Support from law enforcement is not enough, he says.

That is why we now seek private security companies to assist us. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

