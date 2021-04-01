'Slower vaccine pace due to Easter pause, more Sisonke jabs arrive next weekend'





The province will not receive any vaccines over the Easter weekend.

According to a media statement, the next delivery of Johnson & Johnson Sisonke vaccines is scheduled for the weekend of 11 April.

As we are not expecting any vaccines over the Easter weekend, meaning several of the current vaccination sites will be scaling down - once they have administered their allocation and await the next delivery. Western Cape Government

This will in turn result in a fewer number of vaccines administered per site for a few days, but this will be increased as we get the next delivery after the Easter weekend. Western Cape Government

A total of 45,960 healthcare workers have been vaccinated out of the 53,820 vaccines received to date as part of the Sisonke trial, as of 5pm on 30 March.

Over the next few days, before and after the Easter weekend, vaccinators in the province will be administering the remaining allocation of these vaccines.

The Western Cape government says the next consignment of 30,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be dedicated to non-patient-facing, but essential healthcare workers.

It's estimated that the Western Cape will be able to cover 50% of healthcare workers through the Sisonke study.