'Slower vaccine pace due to Easter pause, more Sisonke jabs arrive next weekend'
The province will not receive any vaccines over the Easter weekend.
According to a media statement, the next delivery of Johnson & Johnson Sisonke vaccines is scheduled for the weekend of 11 April.
As we are not expecting any vaccines over the Easter weekend, meaning several of the current vaccination sites will be scaling down - once they have administered their allocation and await the next delivery.Western Cape Government
This will in turn result in a fewer number of vaccines administered per site for a few days, but this will be increased as we get the next delivery after the Easter weekend.Western Cape Government
RELATED: Pfizer jabs expected to arrive 'in the next two or three weeks' - WC health boss
A total of 45,960 healthcare workers have been vaccinated out of the 53,820 vaccines received to date as part of the Sisonke trial, as of 5pm on 30 March.
Over the next few days, before and after the Easter weekend, vaccinators in the province will be administering the remaining allocation of these vaccines.
RELATED: MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot
The Western Cape government says the next consignment of 30,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be dedicated to non-patient-facing, but essential healthcare workers.
It's estimated that the Western Cape will be able to cover 50% of healthcare workers through the Sisonke study.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/windealan/photos/pcb.1100548830419923/1100548680419938/
More from Local
Traffic cops to start impounding cars of speedsters and other road rule breakers
"If you break the law," warns Jandré Bakker (Dept of Transport), "it will cost you a bit of money to have your vehicle released."Read More
You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has confirmed that the transportation of alcohol will be prohibited over the long weekend.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
'Patients due for elective surgery should be high up on Phase 2 priority list'
Experts have urged SA government to prioritise elective surgical patients as part of the vulnerable groups vaccinated in the second phase.Read More
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway
More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi.Read More
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes
"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.Read More
[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town
Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.Read More
Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour
Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the Waterfront.Read More