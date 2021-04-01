'Patients due for elective surgery should be high up on Phase 2 priority list'
A new global modelling study recommends that patients waiting for elective surgery should be prioritised above the general population for Covid-19 vaccines.
The study, which was published in the British Journal of Surgery, looked at surgeries in 116 countries including South Africa.
Researchers found that vaccinating elective surgery patients could prevent 58,687 Covid-19-related deaths in one year.
Anaesthesiologist Professor Bruce Biccard says the chances of contractive the virus are high for elective surgery patients.
He says they have a higher risk of suffering postoperative complications and death if they develop Covid-19 infection during their hospital stay.
Scientists believe that vaccinating surgical patients before the general population could prevent many more Covid-19 related deaths.
Prof Biccard argues that surgical patients should be seen as a high-priority vulnerable group for Phase 2 of South Africa's vaccine rollout.
What's happened with surgery and Covid-19 is that there are a lot of elective surgeries being cancelled.Prof Bruce Biccard, Deputy Head of Department - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at UCT/Groote Schuur Hospital
When patients have surgery, unfortunately, they become vulnerable and at risk of Covid-19 infection.Prof Bruce Biccard, Deputy Head of Department - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at UCT/Groote Schuur Hospital
The real problem is that if patients develop Covid-19 infection following a surgery, their chances of mortality substantially increases.Prof Bruce Biccard, Deputy Head of Department - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at UCT/Groote Schuur Hospital
Slowly, the vaccine should roll out to vulnerable groups. We're saying that elective surgical patients should be considered as a vulnerable group.Prof Bruce Biccard, Deputy Head of Department - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at UCT/Groote Schuur Hospital
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124669760_mid-section-of-mixed-race-female-patient-lying-on-bed-in-the-ward-at-hospital.html
More from Local
Traffic cops to start impounding cars of speedsters and other road rule breakers
"If you break the law," warns Jandré Bakker (Dept of Transport), "it will cost you a bit of money to have your vehicle released."Read More
You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has confirmed that the transportation of alcohol will be prohibited over the long weekend.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway
More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi.Read More
'Slower vaccine pace due to Easter pause, more Sisonke jabs arrive next weekend'
The Western Cape government says several of the current vaccination sites will be scaling down as they await the next consignment.Read More
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes
"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.Read More
[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town
Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.Read More
Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour
Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the Waterfront.Read More