'Patients due for elective surgery should be high up on Phase 2 priority list'





A new global modelling study recommends that patients waiting for elective surgery should be prioritised above the general population for Covid-19 vaccines.

The study, which was published in the British Journal of Surgery, looked at surgeries in 116 countries including South Africa.

Researchers found that vaccinating elective surgery patients could prevent 58,687 Covid-19-related deaths in one year.

Anaesthesiologist Professor Bruce Biccard says the chances of contractive the virus are high for elective surgery patients.

He says they have a higher risk of suffering postoperative complications and death if they develop Covid-19 infection during their hospital stay.

Scientists believe that vaccinating surgical patients before the general population could prevent many more Covid-19 related deaths.

Prof Biccard argues that surgical patients should be seen as a high-priority vulnerable group for Phase 2 of South Africa's vaccine rollout.

What's happened with surgery and Covid-19 is that there are a lot of elective surgeries being cancelled. Prof Bruce Biccard, Deputy Head of Department - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at UCT/Groote Schuur Hospital

When patients have surgery, unfortunately, they become vulnerable and at risk of Covid-19 infection. Prof Bruce Biccard, Deputy Head of Department - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at UCT/Groote Schuur Hospital

The real problem is that if patients develop Covid-19 infection following a surgery, their chances of mortality substantially increases. Prof Bruce Biccard, Deputy Head of Department - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at UCT/Groote Schuur Hospital

Slowly, the vaccine should roll out to vulnerable groups. We're saying that elective surgical patients should be considered as a vulnerable group. Prof Bruce Biccard, Deputy Head of Department - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at UCT/Groote Schuur Hospital

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane: