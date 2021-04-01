[LISTEN] 'I love black people' - Donald Trump phones Kieno Kammies on CapeTalk





CapeTalk Digital Editor and presenter of Barbs Wire Barbara Friedman related to Kieno Kammies a trending social media story of Facebook's removal of a video posted by Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is married to his son Eric.

Lara is a contributor to Fox News and posted a teaser clip of an interview with Donald Trump.

Facebook made the decision in January to ban Trump from its platforms after he continued to spread false information about election fraud building up to his supporters storming the Capitol building in Washington DC.

In a discussion about 1 April being April Fool's day, Kieno and Barbara agreed that those old newspaper articles that were published as an April Fool's joke probably would not go down so well in this era of fake news.

Kieno joked that the April Fool's headline could read 'Donald Trump loves black people, or Donald trump loves Mexicans.

A listener claiming to be Donald Trump sent in a voice note that had Kieno and Barbara laughing hysterically.

Kieno that is absolutely false, it is fake news, what do you mean? I do love black people, I do, I just like it when they come over and clean my house. that's when I like them, they're incredible people, incredible human beings, when they clean my house. 'Donald Trump'

Kieno then got 'Donald' on the phone to hear more of his views and opinions.

I love black people, I love Mexican people. They are welcome in America, as long as they can climb over the wall. 'Donald Trump'

April Fool!

Listen to the interaction in the audio below:

It turns out Donald Trump is supremely talented KFM presenter EB Ingles who had a good laugh with Kieno and Barbara about his many talents and explained just how to perfect the Donald Trump voice.

For this and other trending stories listen to the full audio of Barbs Wire on Today with Kieno Kammies below: