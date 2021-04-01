'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'





A skill has left the building. Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

Kieno Kammies interviewed Edmond Baumgartner, a listener who called to say he was a victim of “reverse discrimination” as a result of B-BBEE.

rido/123rf

Baumgartner is an extremely skilled executive in the medical device industry with vast experience in countries around the world.

He has successfully done numerous deals worth mouth-watering amounts.

He speaks five European languages.

Unfortunately for South Africa, he’s now moving on to the US where he will merge two large companies into one, which he will run.

I’m not hard done by. South Africa is home… I grew up in Cape Town… Edmond Baumgartner, senior executive

I came back to give a bit back… I started a company here… Then I started working with the IDC… I was recently headhunted as CEO for a large medical device company in South Africa with a focus on expanding into Europe…. I took the challenge but was told, ‘Sorry, we can’t help you. You’re not B-BBEE’… Edmond Baumgartner, senior executive

I was quite happy to step aside in a year or two after I’ve trained somebody to take over… I’m definitely not against BEE… Our staff gets shares… We need to approach it differently… We must be a bit humbler and say, ‘Yes, help us’… South Africa has huge potential! … But it’s easier to do it in Europe... Edmond Baumgartner, senior executive

There are two US medical device companies that I need to merge and then run. I’ll be there until I get homesick… We don’t have too many global companies based in South Africa… I could’ve trained many six or 10 senior-level people… take them to Europe with me… Edmond Baumgartner, senior executive

Listen to the interview in the audio below.