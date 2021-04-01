'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'
A skill has left the building.Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
Kieno Kammies interviewed Edmond Baumgartner, a listener who called to say he was a victim of “reverse discrimination” as a result of B-BBEE.
Baumgartner is an extremely skilled executive in the medical device industry with vast experience in countries around the world.
He has successfully done numerous deals worth mouth-watering amounts.
He speaks five European languages.
Unfortunately for South Africa, he’s now moving on to the US where he will merge two large companies into one, which he will run.
I’m not hard done by. South Africa is home… I grew up in Cape Town…Edmond Baumgartner, senior executive
I came back to give a bit back… I started a company here… Then I started working with the IDC… I was recently headhunted as CEO for a large medical device company in South Africa with a focus on expanding into Europe…. I took the challenge but was told, ‘Sorry, we can’t help you. You’re not B-BBEE’…Edmond Baumgartner, senior executive
I was quite happy to step aside in a year or two after I’ve trained somebody to take over… I’m definitely not against BEE… Our staff gets shares… We need to approach it differently… We must be a bit humbler and say, ‘Yes, help us’… South Africa has huge potential! … But it’s easier to do it in Europe...Edmond Baumgartner, senior executive
There are two US medical device companies that I need to merge and then run. I’ll be there until I get homesick… We don’t have too many global companies based in South Africa… I could’ve trained many six or 10 senior-level people… take them to Europe with me…Edmond Baumgartner, senior executive
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_19339045_close-up-portrait-of-happy-senior-businessman-in-his-office.html?vti=odhonivbxxyj0go1vn-1-22
More from Business
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years
Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.Read More
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'
The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes
"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.Read More
[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town
Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years
Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.Read More
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones
The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.Read More
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.Read More
More from Opinion
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'
The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.Read More
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes
"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.Read More
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.Read More
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs
Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'
John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.Read More
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa
"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.Read More