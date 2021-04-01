'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The Auditor-General of South Africa has given the City of Ekurhuleni (eastern Gauteng) a clean audit.
In 2016, Ekurhuleni initiated a turnaround strategy called “Operation Clean Audit”.
Africa Melane interviewed Phakamile Mbengashe, Spokesperson for the Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.
Mbengashe spoke about what it took to turn the City around and achieve a clean audit.
It’s a total team effort… Operation Clean Audit was based on continuous checks and balances… Small tweaks can go far…Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson - Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni
There is value in purpose. It’s more valuable than money… Public service is a beautiful thing!Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson - Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni
What we’ve achieved is outstanding… especially on the housing front… Informal settlements continue to grow… How can we make life better for people living there? …Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson - Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni
… The City of Ekurhuleni has, for the past two years, come second only behind Cape Town…Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson - Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_46989213_auditor-sends-file-audited-financial-statements-of-the-company-to-executives-.html?vti=mpfi57n5idgwjf5h46-1-1
