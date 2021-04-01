You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma
On Thursday morning, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefed the media on the adjustments made to lockdown level 1 for the Easter long weekend.
Dlamini-Zuma told reporters the following;
Over the weekend they will not be allowed to carry [alcohol]. The police will be doing roadblocks and stuff. You're not allowed to carrying alcohol from one place to the other. Today, yes, you can buy it, you can take it to wherever but as from midnight today until midnight on Monday, they are not allowed [to do that].Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
RELATED: Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa
Earlier this week, the government announced some alcohol restrictions ahead of the Easter weekend in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Off-site alcohol sales are not allowed from Friday until next Tuesday.
However, alcohol can be sold on-site in licensed premises
Alcohol will only be sold on-site in licensed premises, explains Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.
Another clarification given by the minister is that people will not be able to transport alcohol during this long weekend period when these regulations will be enforced.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
The police will be [checking] at roadblocks to ensure that that is the case.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
WATCH: Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on level 1 lockdown adjustments
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
