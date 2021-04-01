IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says the Act will enhance transparency and strengthen democracy.
Under the Act, political parties must disclose all donations received above R100 000 whether in cash, kind (e.g. transport, catering), or both to the IEC each quarter.
Parties may not accept donations of more than R15 million per year from a single donor.
The Act also prevents foreign governments and agencies, organs of state and state-owned enterprises from donating to political parties.
The IEC's deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery says the Electoral Court will be responsible for implementing the relevant sanctions for parties that fail to comply.
The legislation is aimed at increasing transparency around party funding ahead of the local government elections later this year.
There is recourse for improper disclosures or incorrect disclosures that political parties or donors may make during the process of this act that has come into operation,Mawethu Mosery, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
The Act is something that we have not experienced in all our years of democracy... It brings transparency in the resourcing of political parties, particularly where they receive donations and sponsorship.Mawethu Mosery, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
We would now, as a citizenry of this country, know who has made such a contribution to political parties.Mawethu Mosery, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
The Act goes further to outlaw the supporting of certain political parties by foreign governments as well as by public state entities and SOEs. It outlaws any donation of financial support from those sectors.Mawethu Mosery, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
The Act relies on disclosure by the political party of the donor. So there is an inherent responsibility.Mawethu Mosery, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
