Traffic cops to start impounding cars of speedsters and other road rule breakers





Western Cape transport officials may soon be empowered to impound street drag racers’ cars if new legislation is enacted.

A raft of new provincial legislation aims to make roads in the province safer.

In addition to targeting drag racers, the new laws also focus on speeding motorists, reckless or negligent drivers, drunk drivers, and repeat traffic offenders.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Jandré Bakker, Head of Communications at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.

The aim of the legislation is to improve road safety by ensuring drivers are held accountable… Jandré Bakker, Head of Communications - Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works

Illegal street racing is a persistent issue… Nearly half of all arrests by Cape Town Traffic Services were made in connection with illegal street racing. Jandré Bakker, Head of Communications - Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works

If you break the law, you’ve broken the law! … We can impound immediately… The same goes for speedsters, reckless or negligent drivers, drunk drivers, and repeat offenders… Jandré Bakker, Head of Communications - Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works

It will cost you a bit of money to have your vehicle released… One strike; you’re out… Jandré Bakker, Head of Communications - Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works

