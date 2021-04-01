Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Should the local elections be postponed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir - Political analyst
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
National Arts Festival court victory rejects NAC revisions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 16:05
Melanie Verwoerd weighs in on Magashule vs Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoed - Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation. at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Kalk Bay Theatre’s teasing adult show - Noir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brad Searl - Actor
Today at 17:05
Western Cape health department calling for care and safety during the Easter period
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:20
SARS announces outcome of revenue collection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Great Heart : A Wine that Empowers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Mullineux - Winemaker
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Traffic cops to start impounding cars of speedsters and other road rule breakers "If you break the law," warns Jandré Bakker (Dept of Transport), "it will cost you a bit of money to have your vehicle released." 1 April 2021 1:41 PM
You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has confirmed that the transportation of alcohol will be prohibited over the long weekend. 1 April 2021 1:02 PM
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!' The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor. 1 April 2021 12:33 PM
View all Local
IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations The Political Party Funding Act, which compels political parties to declare donations of R100 000 and above, has come into effect. 1 April 2021 2:52 PM
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi. 1 April 2021 11:08 AM
Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi Committee chair Faith Muthambi reprimanded an EC traditional leader after a naked woman appeared behind him during a virtual parli... 31 March 2021 3:43 PM
View all Politics
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
View all Business
[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. 1 April 2021 9:04 AM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to com... 31 March 2021 4:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
View all Africa
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes "You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster. 1 April 2021 9:11 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Business

Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years

1 April 2021 2:58 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Media
podcasts
new media

Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.

Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard Ryan McFadyen chats to Refilwe Moloto about podcasts and the shift in media happening in the world.

Media, in general, is having a complete shift when you start to look at some of the most consumed media channels in the world, it is not the traditional Skys and BBCs and CNNs and SABCs that you are starting to see.

Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and Head of Strategy - Have You Heard

In South Africa, the fastest-growing media channel is YouTube with an average of 169 million visits per month, and an average visit of around 20 minutes.

Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and Head of Strategy - Have You Heard

As this landscape changes in the video space, it is also changing in the audio one.

We are seeing that coming through in audio media in terms of podcasts growing and this becoming a huge trend.

Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and Head of Strategy - Have You Heard

While podcasts have been around for nearly two decades, the format has only just entered the mainstream.

Podcasts are already massive in the United States with 65 million podcasts listeners a week and expected to grow over the next few years, he notes.

Many radio journalists are moving into this space and focusing on their individual passions.

What it allows listeners to do is to go to specifically aligned podcasts to their interests.

Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and Head of Strategy - Have You Heard

McFadyen says this growth is being driven by the tech companies as they jockey to become the No. 1 destination for podcast listeners. The biggest players are Apple Podcast, YouTube, and Spotify.

He says advertisers are increasingly investing in podcasts as the pandemic boosts their audience, according to a report from Advertiser Perceptions.

The research, based on interviews with 205 advertisers globally last October, shows 56% agree the pandemic has made podcast advertising more important, and 63% listen to podcasts themselves at least once a week.

Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and Head of Strategy - Have You Heard

Currently leading the field in podcast creation, content development, media buying and amplification across Africa is InBroadcasting lead by Jon Savage of 5FM, Cassette, and Mashlab fame says McFadyen.

He says globally advertising spend on podcasts is expected to exceed $1.6 billion in the next two to three years as it becomes a way to tap into a younger market that has become relatively unreachable through traditional media.

Listen to the interview below:

Diego Vito Cervo / 123rf



1 April 2021 2:58 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Media
podcasts
new media

More from Lifestyle

[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town

1 April 2021 9:04 AM

Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask

31 March 2021 4:34 PM

FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with mask regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller

31 March 2021 1:54 PM

Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance

31 March 2021 10:16 AM

It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs

30 March 2021 2:38 PM

Kieno speaks to Karin Reissenauer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you’re sexy, and you know it!)

30 March 2021 9:16 AM

What causes hair loss? Can you slow or prevent it? Refilwe Moloto interviews a hair restoration specialist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold'

30 March 2021 7:20 AM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the non-tech savvy elderly and younger people struggling to afford data are hardest hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive

25 March 2021 1:55 PM

Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?

25 March 2021 10:23 AM

Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women

25 March 2021 9:16 AM

"You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data

24 March 2021 12:14 PM

"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv

24 March 2021 6:57 AM

It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years

23 March 2021 3:36 PM

Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the building on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM

The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming

18 March 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'

1 April 2021 2:44 PM

The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'

1 April 2021 12:33 PM

The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'

1 April 2021 11:27 AM

Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes

1 April 2021 9:11 AM

"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town

1 April 2021 9:04 AM

Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'

31 March 2021 8:32 PM

Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years

31 March 2021 7:35 PM

Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:15 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'

31 March 2021 6:51 PM

Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma

Local

[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town

Local Business Lifestyle

Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Plato proposes no salary hike for City of CT staff to ease burden on residents

1 April 2021 2:51 PM

Businessman accused of killing KZN teen shot dead in his car

1 April 2021 2:38 PM

AU calls for urgent action after Mozambique jihadist attack

1 April 2021 1:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA