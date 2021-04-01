'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'
Fresh produce goes beyond food security; it is a key export sector for South Africa.
The country’s wildly productive farmers had one of the best years on record in 2020.
Did you know?
-
South Africa is the world’s second-biggest exporter of citrus.
-
Last year was the second-largest maize harvest ever
-
Wheat production is near record levels
Kieno Kammies interviewed Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Ilbury.
We’ve got world-class farmers. The South African market is not big enough… they must export to other markets.Chantell Ilbury, scenario planner - Mind of a Fox
The citrus industry has a huge growth projection. We’re the second-biggest exporter in the world, after Spain… 2020 was a record year… Demand is growing…Chantell Ilbury, scenario planner - Mind of a Fox
There are high barriers to entry for small players in agriculture…Chantell Ilbury, scenario planner - Mind of a Fox
Agriculture… there’s huge growth! … The bottleneck is the ports…Chantell Ilbury, scenario planner - Mind of a Fox
Avos… there’s an increased demand… The ripe-and-ready concept has been a gamechanger… Table grapes… China is the biggest exporter. South Africa is also a big, well-established exporter…Chantell Ilbury, scenario planner - Mind of a Fox
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43008841_closeup-of-hands-of-businessman-cupping-a-ripe-ear-of-wheat-in-holding-it-in-front-of-the-fiery-orb-.html?term=wheat%2Bfarmer&vti=m9xmxzmd2k7qyx8tto-1-11
