'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'





Fresh produce goes beyond food security; it is a key export sector for South Africa.

The country’s wildly productive farmers had one of the best years on record in 2020.

Did you know?

South Africa is the world’s second-biggest exporter of citrus.

Last year was the second-largest maize harvest ever

Wheat production is near record levels

Kieno Kammies interviewed Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Ilbury.

We’ve got world-class farmers. The South African market is not big enough… they must export to other markets. Chantell Ilbury, scenario planner - Mind of a Fox

The citrus industry has a huge growth projection. We’re the second-biggest exporter in the world, after Spain… 2020 was a record year… Demand is growing… Chantell Ilbury, scenario planner - Mind of a Fox

There are high barriers to entry for small players in agriculture… Chantell Ilbury, scenario planner - Mind of a Fox

Agriculture… there’s huge growth! … The bottleneck is the ports… Chantell Ilbury, scenario planner - Mind of a Fox

Avos… there’s an increased demand… The ripe-and-ready concept has been a gamechanger… Table grapes… China is the biggest exporter. South Africa is also a big, well-established exporter… Chantell Ilbury, scenario planner - Mind of a Fox

