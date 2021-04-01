Dlamini-Zuma is wrong about booze transportation ban, claims liquor law attorney





Cronje, the founder of Danie Cronje Attorneys, is of the legal opinion that members of the public are permitted to transport liquor during the long weekend.

Earlier on Thursday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that the transportation of alcohol would be prohibited from Friday until Monday.

However, Cronje says this is incorrect because nothing has been gazetted about the prohibition on the transport of liquor.

If you're planning on travelling with alcohol in your vehicle over the weekend, he suggests that you print out a copy of the Easter weekend amendments as well as the legal advice from the firm published on LinkedIn.

According to Cronje, the liquor industry is currently in talks with Dlamini-Zuma to rectify the situation and disseminate the correct information to law enforcement authorities.

At the same time, the attorney concedes that it is possible for the minister to publish another amendment to the government gazette overnight.

He tells CapeTalk that there is no relation between the transportation of liquor and fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

I can confirm that the representative organisations in the wine and the liquor industry are trying to resolve this with the minister. Danie Cronje, Owner - Danie Cronje Attorneys

I personally sent a message to the Western Cape Premier advising him and asking him to assist to get the correct message out to law enforcement officials. Danie Cronje, Owner - Danie Cronje Attorneys

As far as I'm concerned, the regulation is very clear: The only mention of the transportation of liquor is in the heading, but there is no prohibition on the transport of liquor. Danie Cronje, Owner - Danie Cronje Attorneys

So, as far as I'm concerned one may transport liquor. Danie Cronje, Owner - Danie Cronje Attorneys

Businesses may transport liquor, for example, to restaurants where liquor may be sold and private individuals may transport liquor to their holiday homes and bring it back if they don't drink it all during the holidays. Danie Cronje, Owner - Danie Cronje Attorneys

You may quote me on that. Danie Cronje, Owner - Danie Cronje Attorneys

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: