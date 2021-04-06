Streaming issues? Report here
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage

6 April 2021 7:31 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity prices
Load shedding
The Money Show
Solar energy
Power grid
Power supply
Alternative power supplies
Electricity price hikes
access to electricity
Eskom Grid
Tumi Mphahlele
iG3N
lithium-ion battery

'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.

If you're a South African business owner, load shedding would be one of your biggest headaches.

A local energy start-up says it has the perfect solution to keeping the power on.

iG3N (pronounced “i-gen”) manufactures lithium-ion based batteries which provide a cost-efficient way to store and use energy.

RELATED: Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'

The batteries can be charged via solar power or through the grid.

They're designed to last at least ten years, says iG3N co-founder Tumi Mphahlele.

© Rostislav Zatonskiy/123rf.com 

On the Money Show, Mphahlele explains the two types of installations available from iG3N.

The one is for backup power and the second utilises energy from solar installations.

We have backup power - this is where you will have a battery, but not just on its own. You have to have an inverter. This will then help your battery store the energy. When you need the energy, you can then access it.

Tumi Mphahlele, Co-founder - iG3N

You would charge this from your Eskom power. Think about a giant power bank you have in your handbag.

Tumi Mphahlele, Co-founder - iG3N

Both scenarios are full installations... but you need an inverter.

Tumi Mphahlele, Co-founder - iG3N

Unfortunately solar power is not cheap, but the prices are coming down. In the last year or two, while we were looking at the needs of the market, we've come up with a solution that is much more saleable.

Tumi Mphahlele, Co-founder - iG3N

iG3N's products can be used by large companies, but they're also aimed at helping families to keep the power on for remote work and learning.

Many companies will sell you more than you need. While we encourage people to convert to solar, we’ve designed our batteries to work alone as well.

Tumi Mphahlele, Co-founder - iG3N

We are able to offer the kind of product where you are able to start small and actually grow. You can start with a three or five kilowatt hour battery.

Tumi Mphahlele, Co-founder - iG3N

The biggest consideration right now is the cost of not having power... especially with people working from home... it's a security of supply issue.

Tumi Mphahlele, Co-founder - iG3N

For more detail, listen to the conversation below:






























































































