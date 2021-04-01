Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore
Businessman and author Reuel Khoza takes over today (1 April) as the new chairperson of Discovery Bank Limited and Discovery Bank Holdings Limited.
He replaces Adrian Gore, who will remain a director at the bank.
Khoza is currently the interim chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and a former Nedbank Group chair.
RELATED: Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed
“Reuel brings a wealth of experience and will add tremendous value in the governance of Discovery Bank" said Gore.
"The Bank is performing excellently and we believe he will play a significant role as we continue to build a world-class bank.”
Arabile Gumede interviews the bank's CEO, Hylton Kallner, on The Money Show. This was echoed by Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner in conversation with Arabile Gumede on The Money Show.
He's an incredible person with a huge amount of experience and great integrity. We think that he'll provide exceptional leadership in the bank.Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Bank
Kallner explains that a special dispensation had been granted for Adrian Gore to occupy the chairperson role during the start-up phase of the business.
The Bank's Act requires that the chair of a bank is a non-executive, independent chair... We went through an extensive process to identify an appropriate chair who would meet all of the independence requirements.Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Bank
Listen to the interview with Kallner in the audio below:
More from Business
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments
South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton KallnerRead More
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions
The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers.Read More
Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses the reasons for the better than expected result on The Money Show.Read More
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years
Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.Read More
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'
The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'
Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.Read More
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes
"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.Read More
[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town
Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More