It may be prudent to delay local government elections by 6 to 8 months - analyst
Fakir, who's the Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute, says hosting an election without due caution could prove to be a super-spreader event.
He's written an opinion piece outlining why a limited postponement might be necessary.
By law, the elections should take place between August and November 2021.
The EFF has argued that the elections should be postponed to 2024.
Fakir says he does not support the idea of extending the current local government term by another three years.
However, he argues that the election day could become a super-spreader event, considering the slow pace of South Africa's vaccine rollout.
RELATED: IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations
Fakir explains that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) can approach the courts for a limited postponement based on necessity.
The alternative option is to host this year's election over two or three days, but this may come with higher costs and higher risks of compromised ballot papers, he tells CapeTalk.
I think that a postponement, loathe as we might be to want it, may be prudent simply because we are in the midst of a pandemic.Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst
I'm less concerned about the parties' ability to campaign.... my real concern would be that the local government elections would end up being a super-spreader event. That's one major concern.Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst
Maybe the most prudent thing is to postpone for six to eight months... I'm simply saying eight months until there is an effective vaccine rollout.Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst
On the contrary, we can have an election provided that we spread the election days out over two or three days.Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst
Listen to his opinion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
More from Politics
IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations
The Political Party Funding Act, which compels political parties to declare donations of R100 000 and above, has come into effect.Read More
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway
More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi.Read More
Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi
Committee chair Faith Muthambi reprimanded an EC traditional leader after a naked woman appeared behind him during a virtual parliamentary meeting.Read More
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside
'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo.Read More
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto
"Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC'."Read More
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP
DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts must be led by SADC.Read More
WC govt satisfied with Ramaphosa's Easter weekend compromise, says MEC Maynier
Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the province is satisfied with the Easter weekend restrictions.Read More
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home'
UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7:30 pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend.Read More