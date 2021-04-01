Streaming issues? Report here
It may be prudent to delay local government elections by 6 to 8 months - analyst

1 April 2021 5:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
IEC
Municipal elections
2021 local government elections
2021 municipal elections

Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir explains why the IEC should consider postponing the local government elections.

Fakir, who's the Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute, says hosting an election without due caution could prove to be a super-spreader event.

He's written an opinion piece outlining why a limited postponement might be necessary.

By law, the elections should take place between August and November 2021.

The EFF has argued that the elections should be postponed to 2024.

Fakir says he does not support the idea of extending the current local government term by another three years.

However, he argues that the election day could become a super-spreader event, considering the slow pace of South Africa's vaccine rollout.

RELATED: IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations

Fakir explains that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) can approach the courts for a limited postponement based on necessity.

The alternative option is to host this year's election over two or three days, but this may come with higher costs and higher risks of compromised ballot papers, he tells CapeTalk.

I think that a postponement, loathe as we might be to want it, may be prudent simply because we are in the midst of a pandemic.

Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

I'm less concerned about the parties' ability to campaign.... my real concern would be that the local government elections would end up being a super-spreader event. That's one major concern.

Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

Maybe the most prudent thing is to postpone for six to eight months... I'm simply saying eight months until there is an effective vaccine rollout.

Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

On the contrary, we can have an election provided that we spread the election days out over two or three days.

Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

Listen to his opinion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




