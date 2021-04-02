Massive fuel price hike announced for April
Petrol will increase by R1 a litre in April, which will take the cost of fuel to R16,64c a litre on the coast, and well beyond R17 a litre inland.
Diesel with a sulphur content of 0,05% will increase by 65 cents, while 0.005% sulphur diesel will rise by 63 cents.
In a statement issued by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ahead of the Easter long weekend, it attributed the sharp rise to a number of factors, including the Rand depreciating against the U.S. Dollar.
The dramatic price fluctuations are attributable to a variety of events; including low U.S. crude oil inventory figures, the expected increased economic activity in the U.S. due to the approval of their economic stimulus and a vessel stuck in the Suez Canal causing a delay for all cargo containers including oil tankers.Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g. shipping costs.
Contributing to the steep rise is the announcement made by finance minister Tito Mboweni in his 2021 budget speech, that fuel levies will increase by 27 cents a litre, comprising 15 cents a litre for the general fuel levy, 11 cents towards the Road Accident Fund levy and 1 cent a litre for the carbon fuel levy, with effect from April 2021.
The cost of LPGas will also cost more, increasing by 48 cents per kilogram, while wholesale illuminating paraffin will rise by 34 cents.
The increases will take effect from Wednesday 7 April 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54420336_gun-petrol-in-the-tank-to-fill-car-refueling-concept-.html
