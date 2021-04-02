Transportation of alcohol IS ALLOWED over the Easter Long weekend
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's made a U-turn regarding the transportation of alcohol.
Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced updated lockdown rules for the Easter long weekend, which includes restrictions on the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption.
The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption is be prohibited for 4 days, from Friday 2 April to Monday 5 April.
The sale of of alcohol, at licenced on-site premises like restaurants, pubs and bars will still be allowed.
Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday though, announced that members of the public were not allowed to transport alcohol over the long weekend.
However, Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali confirmed to Talk Radio 702 that Dlamini-Zuma's announcement was indeed incorrect.
Speaking to John Maytham on the CapeTalk Afternoon Drive show, Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje says Dlamini-Zuma is wrong to say that the transportation of booze is banned over Easter weekend, as it has not been gazetted.
The Minister of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has apparently stated that “people are not allowed to be carrying alcohol from one place to another” over the Easter weekend.— Danie Cronje (@Danie_Cronje) April 1, 2021
THIS IS INCORRECT. https://t.co/OEs0QsbR0T
Listen to the audio of Danie Cronje being interviewed by John Maytham
Listen to the audio of Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali below
