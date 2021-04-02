17 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has given an update on the sale of South Africa's Astra Zeneca vaccines, confirming that 1 African Union (AU) member countries will benefit.
In a statement released on Friday morning, the minister said it was a difficult decision for South Africa to halt the rollout of the one million AstraZeneca vaccines after a small local study revealed they were not effective against the 501y.v2 variant.
Mkhize says is gratifying to know that seventeen member states will now benefit from the AU allocation of the Astra Zeneca acquisition from South Africa.
Through the co-ordinated eﬀorts of this task team we are pleased to confirm that, after concluding the sale of one million Astra Zeneca doses to the African Union, the first batch of these doses have been dispatched from South Africa.Dr Zweli Mkhize - South Africa Minister of Health
Mkhize applauded the AU for undertaking the task of redistributing the vaccines to the receiving member states.
As government, we are pleased to see a successful conclusion of this matter. The disposal of the vaccines has ensured a win-win solution for all. Through the sale, South Africa will not incur fruitless and wasteful expenditure.Dr Zweli Mkhize - South Africa Minister of Health
The minister also praised the partnership between the private and public sector for assisting in the redistribution of the vaccine in Africa.
We also welcome the contributions made by MTN-Africa, which assisted in the purchase of the stock. This is a shining example of successful private, public partnership and we call on others in the business sector to join us in the final battle against COVID-19 and make similar contributions to boost Africa’s mass vaccination campaign.Dr Zweli Mkhize - South Africa Minister of Health
Through this initiative, governments and business have come together to turn one country’s misfortunes into blessings for others. This reflects the spirit of social solidarity that the AU Vaccine Strategy was founded upon. We wish the member states well as they rollout their respective vaccination campaigns. We are in this together.Dr Zweli Mkhize - South Africa Minister of Health
The countries that will receive the doses are: Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Liberia, Mauritania, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, South Sudan, Comoros, Egypt, Seychelles, Togo and Uganda
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
