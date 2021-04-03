Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist





Cindy Pivacic is an HIV activist, motivational speaker and author with a true story of resilience.

She was diagnosed with HIV in 2004 after being exposed to the virus by her then long-term partner who had withheld his status from her.

Since her diagnosis, Pivacic has had shingles, cancer, tuberculosis meningitis, a heart attack, and a double bypass.

While coming to terms with her diagnosis and the various challenges that followed, she noticed that in many cases the support for HIV-positive individuals is severely lacking.

Pivacic now shares her story in order to raise awareness. She practices as a wellness coach to guide people on physical, mental, emotional, and social resilience.

She also assists self-published authors, entrepreneurs and small to medium sized businesses with her own PR company.

Pivacic chats to Weekend Breakfast about her story.

There is still a huge amount of discrimination towards people that are HIV positive. It is still rife in some people's minds that it is an unmanageable disease. Cindy Pivacic, HIV activist

Some cultures and communities are still getting better educated than others, but that split is still definitely there. Cindy Pivacic, HIV activist

People just don't understand the fact that you can still live a healthy life, but they are also not being given the tools to know how not to be infected... Education still needs to be bumped into the youth's brain. Cindy Pivacic, HIV activist

I didn't disclose my status for six years... I was afraid of being rejected and facing judgement. Cindy Pivacic, HIV activist

I didn't get the support. I was never offered pre or post counselling by any medical institution or doctor either. It was something that I managed on my own. Cindy Pivacic, HIV activist

Listen to her inspiring story on Weekend Breakfast: