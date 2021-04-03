Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:45
Building a home for Madosini
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Msaki .
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psych... 3 April 2021 8:20 AM
VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 April 2021 3:18 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
View all Local
It may be prudent to delay local government elections by 6 to 8 months - analyst Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir explains why the IEC should consider postponing the local government elections. 1 April 2021 5:06 PM
IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations The Political Party Funding Act, which compels political parties to declare donations of R100 000 and above, has come into effect. 1 April 2021 2:52 PM
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi. 1 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Politics
Massive fuel price hike announced for April The dramatic price fluctuation is attributable to a variety of events including the Ever Given cargo vessel that got stuck in the... 2 April 2021 8:23 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psych... 3 April 2021 8:20 AM
New way forward for obesity treatment A new medication could give people with obesity the way to match their will 1 April 2021 4:52 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Africa
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes "You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster. 1 April 2021 9:11 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist

3 April 2021 8:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
HIV
Cindy Pivacic
HIV activist

HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psychosocial support.

Cindy Pivacic is an HIV activist, motivational speaker and author with a true story of resilience.

She was diagnosed with HIV in 2004 after being exposed to the virus by her then long-term partner who had withheld his status from her.

RELATED: HIV-positive women who were forcibly sterilised demand action from SA govt

Since her diagnosis, Pivacic has had shingles, cancer, tuberculosis meningitis, a heart attack, and a double bypass.

While coming to terms with her diagnosis and the various challenges that followed, she noticed that in many cases the support for HIV-positive individuals is severely lacking.

Pivacic now shares her story in order to raise awareness. She practices as a wellness coach to guide people on physical, mental, emotional, and social resilience.

She also assists self-published authors, entrepreneurs and small to medium sized businesses with her own PR company.

Pivacic chats to Weekend Breakfast about her story.

There is still a huge amount of discrimination towards people that are HIV positive. It is still rife in some people's minds that it is an unmanageable disease.

Cindy Pivacic, HIV activist

Some cultures and communities are still getting better educated than others, but that split is still definitely there.

Cindy Pivacic, HIV activist

People just don't understand the fact that you can still live a healthy life, but they are also not being given the tools to know how not to be infected... Education still needs to be bumped into the youth's brain.

Cindy Pivacic, HIV activist

I didn't disclose my status for six years... I was afraid of being rejected and facing judgement.

Cindy Pivacic, HIV activist

I didn't get the support. I was never offered pre or post counselling by any medical institution or doctor either. It was something that I managed on my own.

Cindy Pivacic, HIV activist

Listen to her inspiring story on Weekend Breakfast:




3 April 2021 8:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
HIV
Cindy Pivacic
HIV activist

More from Local

VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold

2 April 2021 3:18 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa

2 April 2021 12:26 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockpile that SA could not use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transportation of alcohol IS ALLOWED over the Easter Long weekend

2 April 2021 9:51 AM

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma incorrectly announced that transporting alcohol would be prohibited from Friday until Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Massive fuel price hike announced for April

2 April 2021 8:23 AM

The dramatic price fluctuation is attributable to a variety of events including the Ever Given cargo vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions

1 April 2021 7:23 PM

The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021

1 April 2021 6:42 PM

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses the reasons for the better than expected result on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dlamini-Zuma is wrong about booze transportation ban, claims liquor law attorney

1 April 2021 4:16 PM

Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje says Minister Dlamini-Zuma is wrong to say that the transportation of booze is banned over Easter weekend, as it has not been gazetted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Traffic cops to start impounding cars of speedsters and other road rule breakers

1 April 2021 1:41 PM

"If you break the law," warns Jandré Bakker (Dept of Transport), "it will cost you a bit of money to have your vehicle released."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma

1 April 2021 1:02 PM

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has confirmed that the transportation of alcohol will be prohibited over the long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'

1 April 2021 12:33 PM

The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments

1 April 2021 8:45 PM

South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New way forward for obesity treatment

1 April 2021 4:52 PM

A new medication could give people with obesity the way to match their will

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years

1 April 2021 2:58 PM

Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town

1 April 2021 9:04 AM

Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask

31 March 2021 4:34 PM

FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with mask regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller

31 March 2021 1:54 PM

Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance

31 March 2021 10:16 AM

It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist

Local Lifestyle

Transportation of alcohol IS ALLOWED over the Easter Long weekend

Local

Massive fuel price hike announced for April

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Cope: Govt should review Eskom’s ‘exclusionary’ electricity tariff increase

3 April 2021 8:55 AM

Brutal murder of Durban gay man leaves LGBTQ+ community living in fear

3 April 2021 8:38 AM

Free State SAPS appeal to public to help identify trio that raped teenage girl

3 April 2021 8:01 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA