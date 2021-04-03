South Africans chip in to help cover Dr Sindi van Zyl's hospital bill
Her husband Marinus Van Zyl has created a crowd-funding campaign to help cover the costs of his wife's lengthy hospital stay.
Dr. Van Zyl was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of the year.
It's been six weeks since she was admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulties.
"She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator. We will use any funds raised to pay the hospital bills, to enable Dr Sindi the chance to survive", said Dr. Van Zyl's husband.
The beloved doctor and talk radio host became popular online for using social media to raise awareness about public health issues.
As of Saturday morning on Dr. Van Zyl's birthday, R889,278 had been raised of the R2,000,000 fund-raising goal on the funding platform.
Big brands including Lottostar, Woolworths, and 1Life Insurance have each pledged to pay R100,000 towards the cause and others have also donated directly into Dr. Van Zyl's family trust.
According to Dr. Van Zyl's friend Dr. Lerato Masemola, known as Dr. Lovelee, the fundrasing campaign has reached R1.5 million overall.
On Twitter, the hashtag #GiftSindiLife has been trending as messages of support stream in.
Woolies confirmed their R100k pledge offline & We’re waiting for others to confirm when their pledges will be paid.😇— Dr Yummy Mummy 🥰 (@dr_lovelee) April 3, 2021
So in principle #GiftSindiLife is well over R1M & has in fact reached R1,5M🙌🏽
Thanx for extending love & Botho to our beloved @sindivanzyl 💖
Let’s continue🙏🏽🤸🏽♀️ https://t.co/9hZjwQ7LFV
Today is @sindivanzyl’s birthday. May the outpouring of love and the kindness towards her strengthen her. We celebrate and thank God for her life as we stand in faith with her family for her healing. Happy birthday Champopo girl, you’re loved! ❤️🎉🥂🍾🙏🏾 #GiftSindiLife— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) April 3, 2021
Happy Birthday to the most selfless and loving human ever. We love you @sindivanzyl and we wish you a speedy recovery. Sending you and your family all the love. #GiftSindiLife pic.twitter.com/ErbNydfD7X— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) April 3, 2021
A happy birthday to Doc @sindivanzyl— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 3, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery & good health. #GiftSindiLife pic.twitter.com/Aki5ZwvCYI
It takes a village🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿#GiftSindiLife pic.twitter.com/sCGytFByhx— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 2, 2021
#GiftSindiLife 😇🙏🏾 let's help our fave get well guys 💙💙💙💙💙💙please donate towards Dr Sindi van Zyl's path to recovery https://t.co/A6Uwa19Jrs— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 2, 2021
Sindz,— Dr Yummy Mummy 🥰 (@dr_lovelee) April 3, 2021
When you got sick 6wks ago I didn’t think you’d spend your Bday in hospital.
On this day, may the love you give to others come back to you 2 million fold & #GiftSindiLife & Strength to persevere through this hurdle.✨💖
I love you friend ❣️#BirthdayBlessings🥳🎂🎈🥂🎈 pic.twitter.com/OgD4m0xA2k
Dr Sindi is one of the most important person I know - kind, generous and selfless. She loves deep and shows up for everyone. Lets keep her and her family in prayers and donate. 🙏🏾❤️ #GiftSindiLife WE LOVE YOU @sindivanzyl https://t.co/GbX4YblpfY pic.twitter.com/sUP6VmR3hT— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) April 2, 2021
