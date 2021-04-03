Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
South Africans chip in to help cover Dr Sindi van Zyl's hospital bill South Africans are pitching in to help raise the R2 million needed to cover Dr. Sindi Van Zyl's hospital bill as she battles with... 3 April 2021 9:30 AM
Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psych... 3 April 2021 8:20 AM
VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 April 2021 3:18 PM
It may be prudent to delay local government elections by 6 to 8 months - analyst Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir explains why the IEC should consider postponing the local government elections. 1 April 2021 5:06 PM
IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations The Political Party Funding Act, which compels political parties to declare donations of R100 000 and above, has come into effect. 1 April 2021 2:52 PM
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi. 1 April 2021 11:08 AM
Massive fuel price hike announced for April The dramatic price fluctuation is attributable to a variety of events including the Ever Given cargo vessel that got stuck in the... 2 April 2021 8:23 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue TEARS Animal Rescue says a range of different households has been forced to surrender their furry family members due to the effect... 3 April 2021 10:42 AM
New way forward for obesity treatment A new medication could give people with obesity the way to match their will 1 April 2021 4:52 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes "You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster. 1 April 2021 9:11 AM
South Africans chip in to help cover Dr Sindi van Zyl's hospital bill

3 April 2021 9:30 AM
by Qama Qukula
Fundraising
Dr Sindi Van Zyl
#GiftSindiLife

South Africans are pitching in to help raise the R2 million needed to cover Dr. Sindi Van Zyl's hospital bill as she battles with Covid-19 in ICU.

Her husband Marinus Van Zyl has created a crowd-funding campaign to help cover the costs of his wife's lengthy hospital stay.

Dr. Van Zyl was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of the year.

It's been six weeks since she was admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulties.

"She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator. We will use any funds raised to pay the hospital bills, to enable Dr Sindi the chance to survive", said Dr. Van Zyl's husband.

The beloved doctor and talk radio host became popular online for using social media to raise awareness about public health issues.

As of Saturday morning on Dr. Van Zyl's birthday, R889,278 had been raised of the R2,000,000 fund-raising goal on the funding platform.

Big brands including Lottostar, Woolworths, and 1Life Insurance have each pledged to pay R100,000 towards the cause and others have also donated directly into Dr. Van Zyl's family trust.

According to Dr. Van Zyl's friend Dr. Lerato Masemola, known as Dr. Lovelee, the fundrasing campaign has reached R1.5 million overall.

On Twitter, the hashtag #GiftSindiLife has been trending as messages of support stream in.




Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist

3 April 2021 8:20 AM

HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psychosocial support.

VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold

2 April 2021 3:18 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa

2 April 2021 12:26 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockpile that SA could not use.

Transportation of alcohol IS ALLOWED over the Easter Long weekend

2 April 2021 9:51 AM

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma incorrectly announced that transporting alcohol would be prohibited from Friday until Monday.

Massive fuel price hike announced for April

2 April 2021 8:23 AM

The dramatic price fluctuation is attributable to a variety of events including the Ever Given cargo vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal.

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions

1 April 2021 7:23 PM

The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers.

Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021

1 April 2021 6:42 PM

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses the reasons for the better than expected result on The Money Show.

Dlamini-Zuma is wrong about booze transportation ban, claims liquor law attorney

1 April 2021 4:16 PM

Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje says Minister Dlamini-Zuma is wrong to say that the transportation of booze is banned over Easter weekend, as it has not been gazetted.

Traffic cops to start impounding cars of speedsters and other road rule breakers

1 April 2021 1:41 PM

"If you break the law," warns Jandré Bakker (Dept of Transport), "it will cost you a bit of money to have your vehicle released."

You won't be allowed to transport booze over the Easter weekend - Dlamini-Zuma

1 April 2021 1:02 PM

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has confirmed that the transportation of alcohol will be prohibited over the long weekend.

