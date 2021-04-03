Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue
The organisation's Katie Butler says a number of dogs and cats that were previously adopted through TEARS Animal Rescue have been surrendered.
Households have been battling to make ends meet due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
TEARS Animal Rescue has had its hands full due to the spike in abandoned pets. It has also battled with the effects of a parvovirus outbreak.
Butler says there has been a surge of new kitten and puppy litters following a lack of animal sterlisation during the lockdown last year.
TEARS Animal Rescue has called on Capetonians to adopt or foster cats and dogs that need forever homes.
A part of the problem initially was people not being able to afford food for their pets, which is why we started the feeding initiative because we wanted to prevent people from surrendering them.Katie Butler, Kennel Coordinator - TEARS Animal Rescue
People are having to move homes, move in with relatives or move back to the Eastern Cape, Johannesburg, wherever they have family members that can support them, and they are not able to take their pets with them so they are sithem.Katie Butler, Kennel Coordinator - TEARS Animal Rescue
We're seeing it from all levels of income homes. It's not just low-income homes by it. It's the middle-income homes as well.Katie Butler, Kennel Coordinator - TEARS Animal Rescue
Homes that had previously adopted from us, that were stable homes, were destabilised by the lockdown and are still trying to find their feet.Katie Butler, Kennel Coordinator - TEARS Animal Rescue
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TEARSAnimalRescue/photos/pcb.3791299207574140/3791297970907597/
