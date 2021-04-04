CapeTalk is temporarily off-air, but you can stream live or tune in via the app
Police are investigating after CapeTalk's transmitter site was burgled on Saturday night.
For the time being, the station is unavailable on 567 medium wave.
You can tune in via DStv channel 885, stream us live on the website or download the app.
- Apple users can download the app from the iTunes App store
- Android users can download the app from the Google Play store
We'll update you once the transmitters are up and running again.
