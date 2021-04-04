[WATCH] 'I was in no way anyone's experiment' - Maimane hits back at Tony Leon





One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says he was never anyone's experiment when he led the Democratic Alliance (DA) between 2015 and 2019.

This comes after the founding leader of the DA, Tony Leon, referred to Maimane as 'an experiment that went wrong' in an interview with News24.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Maimane said that time was revealing the reason that he left the party.

Maimane quit the DA in 2019, just four years after taking over. He later founded the One South Africa Movement.

Hey, ore experiement ke mang?



Wa itlhagisa, ebile wa tella. Entlek ungijwayela kabi.



I am a human being. Not your science study. https://t.co/OMgMkcmO2I pic.twitter.com/Yv4F1Qfo3q — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 3, 2021

The sheer audacity to erase my agency, my dignity and my humanity. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 3, 2021

In a subsequent interview with Newzroom Afrika, Maimane described Leon's comments as dehumanising.

He says the use of particular language has often confirmed the bias of some DA members and the "level of toxicity" in the party.

RELATED: Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party

Maimane says he still believes in reconciliation but he believes that the DA cannot lead the project of non-racialism and racial equality in South Africa.

I find the tone, wording, and [statement] to be the most offensive things. Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader

I was in no way anyone's experiment. I worked hard. I wanted to build a project upon which all South African's can work together. Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader

The nakedness of the idea that says 'we are in charge, we are the experimenters' is being exposed for all to see. Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader

WATCH: Mmusi Maimane responds to Tony Leon's assertions on Newzroom Afrika

Imagine being the second largest party and saying nothing when an icon like Winnie Madikizela Mandela passes on.



That would reflect a lack of ubuntu and a lack of sensitivity to the moment. I was not going to do that.



Celebrating her life was the right thing to do. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 3, 2021

Leon spoke to Afternoon Drive host John Maytham about his new book last month. You listen back to the conversation below:

Listen to Tony Leon on CapeTalk: