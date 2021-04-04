[WATCH] 'I was in no way anyone's experiment' - Maimane hits back at Tony Leon
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says he was never anyone's experiment when he led the Democratic Alliance (DA) between 2015 and 2019.
This comes after the founding leader of the DA, Tony Leon, referred to Maimane as 'an experiment that went wrong' in an interview with News24.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Maimane said that time was revealing the reason that he left the party.
Maimane quit the DA in 2019, just four years after taking over. He later founded the One South Africa Movement.
Hey, ore experiement ke mang?— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 3, 2021
Wa itlhagisa, ebile wa tella. Entlek ungijwayela kabi.
I am a human being. Not your science study. https://t.co/OMgMkcmO2I pic.twitter.com/Yv4F1Qfo3q
The sheer audacity to erase my agency, my dignity and my humanity.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 3, 2021
In a subsequent interview with Newzroom Afrika, Maimane described Leon's comments as dehumanising.
He says the use of particular language has often confirmed the bias of some DA members and the "level of toxicity" in the party.
RELATED: Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
Maimane says he still believes in reconciliation but he believes that the DA cannot lead the project of non-racialism and racial equality in South Africa.
I find the tone, wording, and [statement] to be the most offensive things.Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader
I was in no way anyone's experiment. I worked hard. I wanted to build a project upon which all South African's can work together.Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader
The nakedness of the idea that says 'we are in charge, we are the experimenters' is being exposed for all to see.Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane responds to Tony Leon's assertions on Newzroom Afrika
Imagine being the second largest party and saying nothing when an icon like Winnie Madikizela Mandela passes on.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 3, 2021
That would reflect a lack of ubuntu and a lack of sensitivity to the moment. I was not going to do that.
Celebrating her life was the right thing to do.
Leon spoke to Afternoon Drive host John Maytham about his new book last month. You listen back to the conversation below:
Listen to Tony Leon on CapeTalk:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Politics
Mathekga: Obsession with race is not good, but we can't deny race issues either
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says while he agrees with Tony Leon's criticism of the ANC's "race obsession", he doesn't believe that the DA offers a valid alternative.Read More
Melanie Verwoerd: One should never underestimate Ace Magashule
Does the ANC SG have another ace up his sleeve? Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says Magashule should not be underestimated.Read More
It may be prudent to delay local government elections by 6 to 8 months - analyst
Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir explains why the IEC should consider postponing the local government elections.Read More
IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations
The Political Party Funding Act, which compels political parties to declare donations of R100 000 and above, has come into effect.Read More
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway
More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi.Read More
Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi
Committee chair Faith Muthambi reprimanded an EC traditional leader after a naked woman appeared behind him during a virtual parliamentary meeting.Read More
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside
'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo.Read More
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto
"Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC'."Read More
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP
DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts must be led by SADC.Read More
WC govt satisfied with Ramaphosa's Easter weekend compromise, says MEC Maynier
Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the province is satisfied with the Easter weekend restrictions.Read More