Inside EWN
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Melanie Verwoerd: One should never underestimate Ace Magashule

4 April 2021 10:02 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ANC
ANC NEC
Ace Magashule
step-aside rule

Does the ANC SG have another ace up his sleeve? Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says Magashule should not be underestimated.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has until 28 April to voluntarily step aside or he will be suspended from the party.

This comes after the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) decided that party members facing corruption and serious charges should be given 30 days to vacate their positions.

RELATED: 'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'

Political analyst and commentator Melanie Verwoerd says Magashule's faction will not take the resolution lying down.

According to weekend reports, Magashule's supporters are planning a series of national shutdowns to protest the NEC's decision to enforce the step-aside rule.

RELATED: ANC NEC tells Magashule he has 30 days to step aside

Verwoed says Magashule's allies could "go underground" as they mobilise ahead the ANC's national elective conference in December 2022.

Magashule and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to be on opposing sides when the ANC elects new leaders next year.

I agree that this is the closest they've gotten to [getting Ace out], I'm not 100% clear yet. It's very difficult to see how Ace Magashule is going to fight his way out of this one.

Melanie Verwoerd

He's always been the one who said he is nothing without the ANC and that it's all about the organisation. So, for him now to go against such a clear decision by the NEC would be very difficult.

Melanie Verwoerd

It's difficult to see how he will get himself out of this but I think one should never underestimate Ace Magashule.

Melanie Verwoerd

I think all things being equal, he should be temporarily out in 30 days' time.

Melanie Verwoerd

The question is: What do they do once they are not in formal positions anymore?

Melanie Verwoerd

Listen to Melanie Verwoerd on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




