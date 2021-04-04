Mathekga: Obsession with race is not good, but we can't deny race issues either
In a controversial interview with News24, the founding leader of the DA, Tony Leon, says South Africa is being held back by the governing party's obsession with race.
Leon, who recently published his book "Future Tense", also referred to former DA leader Mmusi Maimane as 'an experiment that went wrong'.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says he agrees with Leon's criticism of the ANC's transformation project.
Mathekga argues that the ANC and the DA are on two extreme ends when it comes to racial redress in South Africa.
He says that while the ANC has "mismanaged the transformation project", the DA's liberal view ignores the question of race altogether.
One thing about Tony Leon, he speaks his mind.Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
He [Tony Leon] is raising a very interesting question about South Africa's transformation project.Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
I agree with him to a certain extent that the manner in which the transformation project has actually been crafted under the ANC is quite controversial. Tony Leon says that it shows an obsession with race. I agree to a certain extent.Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
You have two extremes in South Africa. One extreme says, "it is all about race", which is wrong. Another extreme says, "it's got nothing to do with race", which is wrong.Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
The question is how can we actually balance the race issues and how it should affect policy... and dealing with the past legacy of race and it will continue to impact future opportunities for others.Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
