Operations at 25 of City's sewage pump stations affected by theft and vandalism
The City of Cape Town has condemned vandalism and theft at water and sewage pump stations.
It is currently dealing with the fallout of crime at 25 of its stations.
"It is estimated that operating costs, including repairs and hiring of mobile equipment to minimise sewer overflows, could cost approximately R30 million."
Most of the incidents took place in December 2020.
The sewage pump stations are either not working or have to be run on borrowed or mobile pumps.
Sewage pump stations are an important part of the sewer network. The majority of the system works on gravity, but in cases where the sewage must flow uphill, pump stations maintain the flow to wastewater treatment plants.City of Cape Town statement
The most recent incident of theft and vandalism at the Site B sewage pump station has resulted in major overflows and blockages in the network, says the City.
Site B services about 8,000 households in Site C and a part of Site B in Khayelitsha.
Mobile pumps are being used to minimise the overflows.
All operating equipment was stolen, the standby power supply generator badly damaged, and parts were stolen. The building was also damaged, as well as the fence, which needs to be replaced. The Eskom power supply cable was also stolen.City of Cape Town statement
The City has urged residents with any information about vandalism of sewage pump stations to report this.
To report vandalism in progress, call:
- 107 from a landline
- 021 480 7700 from a cellphone
- the local SAPS
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXQ5y4UVBq4
