[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn
South Africans see the Ndlovu Youth Choir as a national treasure.
The young performers also made international headlines when they reached the semi-finals of America's Got Talent in 2019.
Their latest YouTube release is a haunting performance of the isiXhosa Easter Hymn, Indodana.
"Indodana is a prayer asking God to be with us in the time of mourning before the resurrection" says the choir on Twitter.
"We light a candle of unity as Christians around the world gather in spirit."
The video was shot at the beautiful Roman Catholic Church in Mapoch, near Tshwane.
Watch the performance in the video below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lm3YMv8C4IU
