[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn

South Africans see the Ndlovu Youth Choir as a national treasure.

The young performers also made international headlines when they reached the semi-finals of America's Got Talent in 2019.

Their latest YouTube release is a haunting performance of the isiXhosa Easter Hymn, Indodana.

"Indodana is a prayer asking God to be with us in the time of mourning before the resurrection" says the choir on Twitter.

"We light a candle of unity as Christians around the world gather in spirit."

The video was shot at the beautiful Roman Catholic Church in Mapoch, near Tshwane.

