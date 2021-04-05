Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used' GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan. 5 April 2021 1:32 PM
Operations at 25 of City's sewage pump stations affected by theft and vandalism The vandalised pump stations are either not working or have to be run on borrowed or mobile pumps, says the City of Cape Town. 5 April 2021 11:40 AM
View all Local
Mathekga: Obsession with race is not good, but we can't deny race issues either Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says while he agrees with Tony Leon's criticism of the ANC's "race obsession", he doesn't believe... 4 April 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] 'I was in no way anyone's experiment' - Maimane hits back at Tony Leon Mmusi Maimane has slammed former DA leader Tony Leon for calling him 'an experiment that went wrong'. 4 April 2021 11:29 AM
Melanie Verwoerd: One should never underestimate Ace Magashule Does the ANC SG have another ace up his sleeve? Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says Magashule should not be underestimated. 4 April 2021 10:02 AM
View all Politics
Massive fuel price hike announced for April The dramatic price fluctuation is attributable to a variety of events including the Ever Given cargo vessel that got stuck in the... 2 April 2021 8:23 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches 5 April 2021 10:32 AM
Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue TEARS Animal Rescue says a range of different households has been forced to surrender their furry family members due to the effect... 3 April 2021 10:42 AM
Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psych... 3 April 2021 8:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used' GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan. 5 April 2021 1:32 PM
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
View all World
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Africa
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes "You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster. 1 April 2021 9:11 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn

5 April 2021 2:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Easter
America's Got Talent
Ndlovu Youth Choir
hymns
Mapoch
isiXhosa song
Easter hymn
traditional Xhosa song

The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff.
Image: Screengrab from Ndlovu Youth Choir, Indodana on YouTube

South Africans see the Ndlovu Youth Choir as a national treasure.

The young performers also made international headlines when they reached the semi-finals of America's Got Talent in 2019.

RELATED: LISTEN: SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir through to America's Got Talent semi-finals

Their latest YouTube release is a haunting performance of the isiXhosa Easter Hymn, Indodana.

"Indodana is a prayer asking God to be with us in the time of mourning before the resurrection" says the choir on Twitter.

"We light a candle of unity as Christians around the world gather in spirit."

The video was shot at the beautiful Roman Catholic Church in Mapoch, near Tshwane.

Watch the performance in the video below:




5 April 2021 2:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Easter
America's Got Talent
Ndlovu Youth Choir
hymns
Mapoch
isiXhosa song
Easter hymn
traditional Xhosa song

More from Local

GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'

5 April 2021 1:32 PM

GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Operations at 25 of City's sewage pump stations affected by theft and vandalism

5 April 2021 11:40 AM

The vandalised pump stations are either not working or have to be run on borrowed or mobile pumps, says the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings

5 April 2021 10:32 AM

The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] CapeTalk is back on-air after transmitter site in Klipheuwel robbed

4 April 2021 7:53 AM

CapeTalk is back on-air at reduced power and signal distributor Sentech is monitoring the situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans chip in to help cover Dr Sindi van Zyl's hospital bill

3 April 2021 9:30 AM

South Africans are pitching in to help raise the R2 million needed to cover Dr. Sindi Van Zyl's hospital bill as she battles with Covid-19 in ICU.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist

3 April 2021 8:20 AM

HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psychosocial support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold

2 April 2021 3:18 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa

2 April 2021 12:26 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockpile that SA could not use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transportation of alcohol IS ALLOWED over the Easter Long weekend

2 April 2021 9:51 AM

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma incorrectly announced that transporting alcohol would be prohibited from Friday until Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Massive fuel price hike announced for April

2 April 2021 8:23 AM

The dramatic price fluctuation is attributable to a variety of events including the Ever Given cargo vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years

1 April 2021 2:58 PM

Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive

25 March 2021 1:55 PM

Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?

25 March 2021 10:23 AM

Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women

25 March 2021 9:16 AM

"You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data

24 March 2021 12:14 PM

"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv

24 March 2021 6:57 AM

It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years

23 March 2021 3:36 PM

Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the building on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM

The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Operations at 25 of City's sewage pump stations affected by theft and vandalism

Local

Melanie Verwoerd: One should never underestimate Ace Magashule

Politics

[WATCH] 'I was in no way anyone's experiment' - Maimane hits back at Tony Leon

Politics

EWN Highlights

Police hunt two suspects after Gqeberha tavern shooting

5 April 2021 3:12 PM

Small businesses want more help from dept, Sefa amid COVID storm

5 April 2021 2:19 PM

Toddler among 4 people killed in Thembalethu home fire

5 April 2021 1:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA