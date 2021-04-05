Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim
A passionate swimmer and philanthropist from Benoni is set to swim from Robben Island to Big Bay to raise R50,000 for the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR).
In line with the latest weather forecast, 29-year-old Christine Roos will brave the cold Atlantic on Wednesday 7 April for the 7.4 km swim.
A bone marrow transplant can save the life of someone with leukaemia or other blood diseases, and immune disorders.
The Registry connects patients with donors and provides family support.
The former national hockey player chats to Abongile Nzelenzele (in for Sara-Jayne King) on Weekend Breakfast.
Roos says the swimming challenge is nothing compared to suffering from a life-threatening blood disorder and not being able to afford the treatment.
I'm doing this in the hope of raising awareness and educating people more about the fact around the SA Bone Marrow Registry, and to raise funds that go to the Patient Assistance Programme for families who don't have the financial means to find a suitable donor.Christine Roos
Roos decided to become a bone marrow donor in 2019.
When she found out that donation is a simple procedure nowadays thanks to the latest technology, she wanted more people to know about this.
It's such a simple procedure and anyone can actually give someone a second chance at life.Christine Roos
It's something like one in 100,000 to match up with someone and only then are you called in to do the donation.Christine Roos
Roos lives in Benoni and doesn't have the luxury of training in the sea.
She's been swimming in Gauteng's dams and rivers, but mainly training in a gym pool.
You can imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I even reach that distance!Christine Roos
The choppiness in the sea - I'm just hoping that on the day my mindset is strong enough for me to manage it... You just prepare as much as you can and then you tackle it head-on!Christine Roos
Roos says she's able to challenge herself in this way because she's played professional sport her whole life.
And, she won't be wearing a wet suit to cope with the cold.
It's just about making sure that I'm ticking every other box... doing a bit of cold water training, because with that kind of swim it's the hypothermia that defeats people more than the distance and the choppy water... I'll be doing it just in a costume... (chuckles)Christine Roos
Roos urges listeners to become bone marrow donors - you can register on the SABMR website.
If you can help with funding (no matter how little), visit her BackaBuddy link.
Listen to the interview on Weekend Breakfast:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lemanieh/lemanieh1911/lemanieh191106299/134147101-table-mountain-viewed-from-robben-island.jpg
More from Local
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn
The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff.Read More
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'
GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.Read More
Operations at 25 of City's sewage pump stations affected by theft and vandalism
The vandalised pump stations are either not working or have to be run on borrowed or mobile pumps, says the City of Cape Town.Read More
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings
The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beachesRead More
[UPDATE] CapeTalk is back on-air after transmitter site in Klipheuwel robbed
CapeTalk is back on-air at reduced power and signal distributor Sentech is monitoring the situation.Read More
South Africans chip in to help cover Dr Sindi van Zyl's hospital bill
South Africans are pitching in to help raise the R2 million needed to cover Dr. Sindi Van Zyl's hospital bill as she battles with Covid-19 in ICU.Read More
Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist
HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psychosocial support.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockpile that SA could not use.Read More
Transportation of alcohol IS ALLOWED over the Easter Long weekend
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma incorrectly announced that transporting alcohol would be prohibited from Friday until Monday.Read More
More from Sport
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)
"It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit.Read More
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty
Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union.Read More
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series
The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town.Read More
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman
Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.Read More
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape
Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.Read More
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.Read More
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president
Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.Read More
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route
The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March.Read More
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights
Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.Read More
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach
Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Cheetahs this Saturday.Read More