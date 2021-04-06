ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa
The upcoming local elections must be put on hold and the ANC must step aside for an interim government, says UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.
Holomisa made the same calls last year.
“This implosion is going to affect us all,” said Holomisa.
“An interim government might save us from the comrades in corruption.
“They were not elected to loot the resources of the state – which is the reason for the current turmoil.
“I propose that the ANC executive must leave their offices, hand over power to the Constitutional Court, and allow them to form an interim government between now and 2024,” read his most recent statement in this regard."
This implosion is going to affect us all. Interim government till 2024 might save us from #ComradesInCorruption. ANC must handover power to the #ConCourt which would structure such an interim arrangement . Masiyixoxe lento ingekasityi sonke. pic.twitter.com/8VNabpsRtk— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) April 4, 2021
Lester Kiewit interviewed Holomisa about his wish the see the Constitutional Court set up a governing body to get us through to 2024, without the ANC in power.
Local government elections should be postponed, perhaps, to next year… We are too late to prepare for August or November… The government is talking about a third wave, third wave, third wave (sic). I doubt the IEC will be ready to run these elections…Bantu Holomisa - leader, UDM
The ANC is imploding. The President and the Secretary-General are at loggerheads…Bantu Holomisa - leader, UDM
… stretching the security forces to mop up the mess of the ruling party…Bantu Holomisa - leader, UDM
These guys who are running the country have failed dismally… There is a split; who will leave first? That implosion is affecting the image of South Africa… An interim arrangement until 2024, the ANC and Zuma can sit under a tree, drink some beer, and try and find each other….Bantu Holomisa - leader, UDM
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
