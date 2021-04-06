'Planned fightback over ANC ‘step aside’ rule will only strengthen Ramaphosa'





There have been reports that a faction within the ANC is planning protests across the country following a ruling that Ace Magashule and other corruption-accused members must vacate their positions.

RELATED: Melanie Verwoerd: One should never underestimate Ace Magashule

It's believed that the so-called ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ (RET) faction - allies of Magashule - will be staging shutdowns across different metros to protest the ANC NEC's decision to enforce the step-aside rule.

All ANC members who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside by the end of this month or they will be suspended from the party.

RELATED: 'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'

It's understood that the RET forces have been mobilising to launch a fightback campaign but political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the faction has a shrinking support base both inside and outside the ANC.

Breakfast says any disruptions caused by the RET group will only help strengthen the position of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

RELATED: ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa

The forces of the RET are planning a pushback or a fight back... in 30 days you can do a lot of damage control. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer - Department of History and Political Studies at NMMU

But the strategy they are employing is a bad one. Outside of the ANC, they are unpopular. Even within the ANC, they don't enjoy the majority of support. If you look at their base, I think it has shrunk. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer - Department of History and Political Studies at NMMU

They are playing into the hands of Ramaphosa by using this strategy of shutting down freeways and so on because people are going to sympathise with Ramaphosa and see the forces of the RET as people who don't want to be held responsible or people who are diverting the attention of the country from the fight against corruption to other things that are not going to benefit the country. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer - Department of History and Political Studies at NMMU

Ramaphosa is going to be strengthened by this instead of being weakened.... He's going to get the support of other people outside of the ANC who might be annoyed by the shutdown. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer - Department of History and Political Studies at NMMU

The fight that has broken out within the ANC doesn't only affect ANC members but it affects the entire country. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer - Department of History and Political Studies at NMMU

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane: