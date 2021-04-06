Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.





Former Democratic Alliance leader made headlines this past weekend after referring to the election of former party leader Mmusi Maimane as 'an experiment that went wrong.'

Leon made the statement during an interview with News24 in which he was promoting his new book.

Kieno Kammies talks to Mmusi Maimane about the statement.

Has Maimane spoke to Leon, asks Kieno?

I think his comments have spoken for themselves so I have not needed to be in touch with him. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

As I have said about the comments, I understood where they come from. I understood what they meant and I am focused on that I am engaged with. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

There are many South Africans that are desperate for hope, rather than me and Tony Leon having a conversation on his views which are clearly offensive. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

Maimane says he had two thoughts when he read the article.

Firstly, I think the comments were clearly offensive. I think in 2021 to be referring to any individual or fellow South African as an experiment is an offensive statement. Secondly, I think it is dehumanising because people who are running experiments should not be running them on fellow human beings. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

He says it is true that he did not support Leon in the DA.

I did not vote for Tony's DA because it was running a 'Fight back' campaign which in my view was a consolidation of minorities. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

He says when he left the DA he was very clear about what needed to be done.

We have to build a movement or party for all South Africans black and white. And that is what I was fighting for. And when that project was rejected, it became clear that I could not remain within it and had to build it outside- and that is why I am working on the One South Africa Movement. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

He believes Leon's comment finds resonance in the continued effort with the DA to consolidate minorities.

We need to work harder at building a movement and a centre for all South Africans, that is for black and white people so that collectively we can challenge the issues that our country faces. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

Maimane says he had always been happy to work with everyone including Leon, until 2019 when it became apparent that their views were too divergent.

Since then I have had nothing to do with him and don't feel I should have anything to do with him. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

He says he is very clear that he could no longer fit into the DA project and is completely focused on his project to build a future for all.

Maimane has stated in recent times that he will throw his support behind independent candidates in the elections rather than any political party.

I celebrate that. That is my focus. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

He says three things need to be fixed in South Africa:

1. The education system - so that all citizens are able to receive an equitable education

2. Employment - and implement ideas such as how to stimulate micro-enterprise, and set up equity funds to invest in start-ups especially in the informal market

3. Support for direct elections - countering the current idea that democracy is an elite project

If we are all willing to be honest, it is a project that we all donate our votes every five years, wake up in the next five years to listen to more lies and more empty promises by politicians. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

Now what I am saying is let's get back to a constituency-based model of direct elections where ultimately the people we elect like councils, legislature, parliament, are actually accountable to the people and report back to the people which is what our Constitution is all about. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One Movement

Listen to the interview with Mmusi Maimane below: