Today at 15:40
The latest on the likelihood of a Low-Cost Coronavirus Vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - community-based researcher and epidemiologist
Today at 15:50
Woman and Cars: "Women know what they want, and automakers should take note of their influence"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Seugnette van Wyngaard - Head of First for Women
Today at 16:05
The attempt to reinvigorate the Iran nuclear deal.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg - Associate fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House
Today at 16:20
The ins and outs of High Impact Intensity Training
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist
Today at 16:55
Hard Drive: the activation of an obscure part of Popia.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
Zuma's strange ideas around constitutional democracy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mojanku Gumbi - Advocate, human rights lawyer and Defend our Democracy activist
Today at 17:20
Regional leaders of the SADC meet to chat about insurgency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liesl Louw-Vaudran - Senior Researcher and project leader · ‎Institute for Security Studies
Today at 17:45
From Mink to the Wild: COVID-19 through the Mirror of Sylvatic Plague
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jules skotnes-Brown
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers

6 April 2021 10:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nike
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
Lil Nas X
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Satan Shoes
Montero
Jesus Shoes

"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.

Is it art?

MSCHF, the creator of rapper Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” – with real human blood in the soles - says it is.

“Satan is as much part of the art historical canon as Jesus, from Renaissance Hellmouths to Milton,” said MSCHF.

“We are not affiliated with Nike.

“We were honestly surprised by the action Nike has taken, and immediately after Nike’s counsel sent us notice we reached out but received no response.”

RELATED: 'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA

Nike claimed that even “sophisticated sneakerheads were confused”, and the court agreed.

MSCHF previously made “Jesus Shoes” – with “holy” water – without Nike suing it.

Watch the song the “Satan Shoes” was meant to promote below:

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the interwebs.

© Roberto Atzeni/123rf.com

They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words ‘Luke 10:18’. They put human blood in the sole…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Conservatives in America were up in arms about this; the horror of these ‘Satan Shoes’…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Nike won their case… their legal argument was not about them being associated with Satanism…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:05].




