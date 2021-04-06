Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers
Is it art?
MSCHF, the creator of rapper Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” – with real human blood in the soles - says it is.
“Satan is as much part of the art historical canon as Jesus, from Renaissance Hellmouths to Milton,” said MSCHF.
“We are not affiliated with Nike.
“We were honestly surprised by the action Nike has taken, and immediately after Nike’s counsel sent us notice we reached out but received no response.”
Is this safe to drink or...? @mschf @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/DBZQdY41rC— Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) April 1, 2021
RELATED: 'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA
Nike claimed that even “sophisticated sneakerheads were confused”, and the court agreed.
MSCHF previously made “Jesus Shoes” – with “holy” water – without Nike suing it.
UPDATE: Nike is suing MSCHF over their Lil Nas X Air Max 97 "Satan Shoes" 👀 pic.twitter.com/g6YgQ4vbAP— JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) March 29, 2021
Watch the song the “Satan Shoes” was meant to promote below:
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the interwebs.
They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words ‘Luke 10:18’. They put human blood in the sole…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Conservatives in America were up in arms about this; the horror of these ‘Satan Shoes’…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Nike won their case… their legal argument was not about them being associated with Satanism…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:05].
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123109959_the-sigil-of-baphomet-original-goat-pentagram-vector-isolated-or-white-background.html?vti=mf9l9kec849asfz0ab-1-44
