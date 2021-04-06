Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers





Is it art?

MSCHF, the creator of rapper Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” – with real human blood in the soles - says it is.

“Satan is as much part of the art historical canon as Jesus, from Renaissance Hellmouths to Milton,” said MSCHF.

“We are not affiliated with Nike.

“We were honestly surprised by the action Nike has taken, and immediately after Nike’s counsel sent us notice we reached out but received no response.”

Nike claimed that even “sophisticated sneakerheads were confused”, and the court agreed.

MSCHF previously made “Jesus Shoes” – with “holy” water – without Nike suing it.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the interwebs.

They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words ‘Luke 10:18’. They put human blood in the sole… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Conservatives in America were up in arms about this; the horror of these ‘Satan Shoes’… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Nike won their case… their legal argument was not about them being associated with Satanism… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

