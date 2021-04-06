Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water
Darren Manaog Penaredondo was allegedly stopped by officers while getting water for his family during curfew hours last week.
It's reported that the 28-year-old was allegedly forced to perform an exercise 300 times as a punishment for violating the curfew.
According to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist, the man died of his injuries at home the following day.
Meanwhile, the police chief of General Trias City maintains that officers do not enforce physical punishment for those found violating curfew rules.
Darren Manaog Penaredondo was getting water after the curfew. He was getting water for his family and he got stopped by police officers.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
He was apparently told to do some squat exercises [as a form of] punishment. The kind of thing you'd see in a marine training film or something.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
He got back home. He was in pain... His live-in partner said he struggled to move. Basically, he died as a result of the injuries sustained from this punishment.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Listen to the update on the WorldView:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114256218_poverty-in-the-streets-of-manila-the-capital-of-the-philippines.html?vti=lu9vnh9xutnxguc1n0-1-33
More from World
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers
"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.Read More
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'
GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.Read More
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!'
The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed
A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon.Read More
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March
CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event.Read More
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases
Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease,Read More
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling
"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban
"We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron.Read More
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.Read More
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive
Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown.Read More