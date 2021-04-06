Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water





Darren Manaog Penaredondo was allegedly stopped by officers while getting water for his family during curfew hours last week.

It's reported that the 28-year-old was allegedly forced to perform an exercise 300 times as a punishment for violating the curfew.

According to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist, the man died of his injuries at home the following day.

Meanwhile, the police chief of General Trias City maintains that officers do not enforce physical punishment for those found violating curfew rules.

Darren Manaog Penaredondo was getting water after the curfew. He was getting water for his family and he got stopped by police officers. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He was apparently told to do some squat exercises [as a form of] punishment. The kind of thing you'd see in a marine training film or something. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He got back home. He was in pain... His live-in partner said he struggled to move. Basically, he died as a result of the injuries sustained from this punishment. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

