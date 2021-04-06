No Easter weekend drownings at Cape Town beaches, pools - Councillor Badroodien
The City's lifeguards stationed at beaches and pools over the past Easter long weekend have done a phenomenal job.
The City has often stressed that safety at our beaches is a shared responsibility between members of the public and lifeguards. Most incidents can be prevented if members of the public take note of the basic tips to ensure the safety of their loved ones and themselves. pic.twitter.com/SLQjPy6ruy— Dr Zahid Badroodien (@ZahidBadroodien) April 6, 2021
We are grateful to all our residents and visitors that observed the instructions issued by our lifeguards. Together we kept our beaches and pools safe! pic.twitter.com/E0WroXexCc— Dr Zahid Badroodien (@ZahidBadroodien) April 6, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ghaddad/ghaddad1805/ghaddad180500069/100854362-public-beach-fish-hoek-eastern-cape-.jpg
More from Local
Daily Covid deaths drop significantly in WC, influencing third wave projections
The Western Cape Health Department says the third Covid-19 wave can be pushed out if residents continue to behave responsibly.Read More
[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape
The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'
Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.Read More
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'
"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.Read More
No loadshedding will result from Oracle contract dispute, assures Mantshantsha
Eskom spokesperson says no outages will result from the contractual dispute with technical service provider Oracle Corporation.Read More
District Six claimants want govt to speed up handover process after latest delay
The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says that government needs to speed up its plans to return claimants to the area.Read More
You can claim from CoCT for tyres damaged by potholes - but you need proof
Alderman Neilson says there is a 'reasonable burden of proof on the driver' whose behaviour would be taken into account.Read More
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa
Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections.Read More
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim
Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!'Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn
The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff.Read More