Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!
The petrol price will increase by R1 per litre at midnight, implying a price of R17/litre (R16.64 at the coast).
Diesel prices will increase by between 63 and 65 cents a litre.
RELATED: 11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
Amy MacIver interviewed transport economist Ofentse Mokwena.
-
Is the record-breaking fuel price hike related to the recent disruption of traffic at the Suez Canal?
-
Is it linked to the instability in Mozambique?
-
Or, is it likely to do with worldwide Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and the resultant economic recovery?
An increase in the oil price, and a bit of a change in the exchange rate… beneath that there is the fuel levy and the road accident fund levy…Ofentse Mokwena, transport economist - North West University
The Suez Canal only accounts for 10% of oil volumes moving around…Ofentse Mokwena, transport economist - North West University
… from May… expectations are that the price may dip a bit…Ofentse Mokwena, transport economist - North West University
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
