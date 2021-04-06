Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

District Six claimants want govt to speed up handover process after latest delay

6 April 2021 1:13 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
District Six
Land restitution
D6WC
land claimants
District Six working committee
Zahrah Nordien

The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says that government needs to speed up its plans to return claimants to the area.

The D6WC has been informed that the handing over of the homes will now be at the end of May and not this month as previously planned.

Claimants have been left frustrated after the plans to return 108 claimants were delayed by another month, reports Eyewitness News journalist Graig-Lee Smith.

RELATED: Two of the oldest District Six claimants die while waiting for restitution

Recently, the Land Affairs Minister Thoko Didiza and her department informed the District Six community that they have a delay again for another month.

Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The only reasons they could provide was lockdown and Covid-19.

Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

While a new development in the area has been completed, it's not yet known who will receive the keys to their homes.

D6WC co-chair Zahrah Nordien says the committee wants the government to confirm which of the claimants will be moving in.

We are also waiting patiently to see who is on the list of the claimants that will be moving in because we also have a database of the 1995-1998 claimants, and we would like to correspond to see if the elderly that's on our database will be moving in.

Zahrah Nordien, Co-chair - District Six Working Committee

We would like to compare the list with government with our list.

Zahrah Nordien, Co-chair - District Six Working Committee

The process needs to be sped up.

Zahrah Nordien, Co-chair - District Six Working Committee

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:




