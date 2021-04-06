No loadshedding will result from Oracle contract dispute, assures Mantshantsha





Eskom is in a contractual dispute with technical service provider Oracle Corporation. Oracle has taken Eskom to court saying the South African power utility owes it R7.3 billion but Eskom says the amount is only R166 million.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha talks to Amy McIver on The Midday Report about mitigating risk.

Eskom has put in contingency plans to reduce any risk that might arise from the fallout with Oracle. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

There are teams within Eskom ready and on the ball to provide these technical support services should Oracle pull out. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

Eskom is also engaged in plans for further procurement measures if needed, he adds.

I will be quite stingy with the details because there are at least two ongoing court cases with regards to this contract with Oracle. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

Will this dispute cause any loadshedding?

Not as a result of this. There will be no loadshedding resulting from this. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

There might be teething problems from time to time when it comes to billing [customer] accounts and online vending now and again as some of Eskom's services run on an oracle database, including planned maintenance for the power stations. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

