'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'
In 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers took a 33% pay cut for three months.
They received no salary increases, and they are not getting one in 2021 either.
The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers is recommending that no public office bearer receive any salary hikes, including those earning less than R1.5 million per year.
Half of all government revenue goes to paying civil servant salaries.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Helena Wasserman (Editor at Business Insider South Africa) about what is trending on her website.
This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, presidents, ministers, municipal councillors… All these salaries, the recommendation is that they’ll be frozen… in line with what Treasury said…Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 14:46].
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
