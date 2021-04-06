Daily Covid deaths drop significantly in WC, influencing third wave projections
According to the National Health Department, the Western Cape is one of seven provinces that recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths between Sunday and Monday evening.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 552 416 the total number of deaths is 52 995 the total number of recoveries is 1 478 088. pic.twitter.com/nJVaXC9fwG— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 5, 2021
Daily deaths in the Western Cape have been significantly low over the past seven days, according to Dr. Saadiq Kariem, the chief of operations for the provincial health department.
Dr. Kariem says the province has recorded daily deaths ranging from one to six each day.
At the peak of the second wave in January, the Western Cape recorded 162 deaths in one day. During the first wave in July, the highest number of daily deaths was 60.
Dr Kariem says responsible behaviour, including mask-wearing and sanitising, can delay the potential third wave even further.
It is good news. We will hold thumbs and cross fingers that it continues to [decline].Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
For the Western Cape, we have been seeing a reduction in the daily number of deaths off the peak of our second wave.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Generally, people were actually very well behaved [over Easter weekend] and didn't come out in the big, big numbers that we had anticipated. That's important from a third wave planning and third wave projection [point of view].Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
The longer we can continue that [responsible] behaviour, the further we can push out the third wave, which we initially estimated to hit us roughly around mid-May.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
I believe it can be avoided if we actually continue behaving the way we should... We believe that it's inevitable that the numbers will start going up again butDr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
