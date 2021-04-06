Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'





Click here for all our Covid-19 articles in one place.

Sibanye-Stillwater says it can vaccinate its entire workforce against Covid-19 in a week once they are allowed to do so.

The mining giant employs almost 85 000 people.

The company says it is also making provision for extra 250 000 people, to cover the family members of its employees as well as people from the communities where it operates.

Image: © Iurii Golub/123rf.com

Kieno Kammies interviewed Helena Wasserman (Editor at Business Insider South Africa) about what is trending on her website.

MORE FROM WASSERMAN: 'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'

They’ve allocated R200 million to do this [vaccinate its workforce and their families] … Miners are vulnerable to Covid… The mines have been proactive… The private sector is raring to go! … Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 5:52].