'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market'





There's a new vaccine that's entering clinical trials in Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam, called NDV-HXP-S.

The vaccine is grabbing headlines for its molecular design that could make it more potent, far easier to produce, and more affordable.

Dr. Boffa says the NDV-HXP-S is one of the dozens of promising vaccines in the pipeline.

There are at least 184 Covid-19 vaccines in pre-clinical stages and another 100 jabs in the process of being tested, she tells CapeTalk.

Globally, only five vaccines have been approved and widely offered in various countries.

As more vaccines enter the market, manufacturers will have to improve the science, efficacy, and affordability of their products, Dr. Boffa adds.

We can only see better things to come as the science gets more exact. Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal

The ones that we have will tend to get better and better... They are going to have to be equally as effective, they are going to have to work against the new variants of concern and they are going to gave to make them cheaper and easier to produce. Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal

Once we get these vaccines into people's arms - and who knows how long that will take - we're not out of the woods yet. We still don't know how long that protection lasts... Are we going to have to be ordered these expensive Pfizer vaccines once a year or twice a year to boost people's immune systems? Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal

If we could find something that we could make locally, and at a fraction of the cost, and that doesn't involve this complex cold chain to supply the doses and is potentially a single dose... That is indeed a game-changer. Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal

