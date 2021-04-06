Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer
A record fuel price increase goes into effect at midnight.
South Africans will be paying R1 more for a litre of petrol from 7 April (average R17 a litre and R16.64 at the coast).
Diesel prices will go up 63-65c a litre.
RELATED: Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!
After months of increases, fuel prices are now at a tipping point says Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management).
It's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the hit.
Netflorist MD Ryan Bacher says while they won't be passing the increase on to clients just yet, it will become inevitable if the fuel price doesn't come down.
The Money Show also spoke to an e-hailing service driver about the impact of the price hike.
Bolt has a minimum fare of R20 and you find clients requesting 2 kms away for a fare of R20. How do you balance it if you can drive 2 kms to go and fetch a trip for R20 and still drive another 2 kms to drop a client - 4 kms for R20! I think they just have to increase their prices.Innocent, Bolt and Uber driver
The pressure is that, ultimately, prices broadly are going to have to go up, otherwise the business itself is at significant risk.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The petrol price has been going up I think every month for the last four months. Those costs had already been absorbed and it's very difficult to expect a business to now absorb another R1 a litre, so you get to that tipping point where it just simply has to be passed on and my suspicion is we're at that point now.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Factor in the 15% price increase in electricity and consumers are facing a double whammy in terms of essential items.
We've seen the oil price and the exchange rate play a role all through the course of the last three or four months, so we're now at a record high. Critically, if you look at the petrol price now and you measure it year on year, it's up 24%!Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
I think that is going to ripple through all of the distribution networks. Remember also that we've now got a whole lot of couriers running around and distributing once-off items where actually, the cost of delivery is quite a high percentage of the total cost of the item, making that model a lot more difficult to sustain.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
This means it's now pretty much the highest component of our inflation basket and the element we really struggle to not consume. So it's pretty much going to hit every single consumer.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Listen to Lings discuss the ramifications of the fuel price hike and scroll down for more quotes:
Throw in the 15% increase in electricity and two key elements are going up quite dramatically... Factor in that most people's salaries are not going up or barely increasing by 3/4%...Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
It comes when we want to open up the economy more fully... so if the petrol price stays at these levels - or the oil price - then obviously it puts all of that at risk. It's impacting us at exactly the wrong time.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
It also means that the Reserve Bank's pretty much got no choice but to keep interest rates on hold now, at best. Any prospect of an interest rate cut pretty much goes out of the window.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/megaflopp/megaflopp2012/megaflopp201200534/161360385-stressed-woman-bent-over-bank-cards-and-checks-womens-spending-and-family-budget-concept.jpg
More from Business
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion
Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.Read More
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom
Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin ChadwickRead More
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage
'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'
Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.Read More
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'
"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.Read More
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!
This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.Read More
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever
How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.Read More
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers
"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.Read More
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'
GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.Read More
Massive fuel price hike announced for April
The dramatic price fluctuation is attributable to a variety of events including the Ever Given cargo vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal.Read More
More from Opinion
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!
This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.Read More
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa
Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections.Read More
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'
GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.Read More
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'
The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.Read More
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'
Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.Read More
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes
"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.Read More
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.Read More
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs
Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'
John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.Read More
More from Local
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom
Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin ChadwickRead More
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage
'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.Read More
Daily Covid deaths drop significantly in WC, influencing third wave projections
The Western Cape Health Department says the third Covid-19 wave can be pushed out if residents continue to behave responsibly.Read More
[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape
The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'
Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.Read More
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'
"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.Read More
No loadshedding will result from Oracle contract dispute, assures Mantshantsha
Eskom spokesperson says no outages will result from the contractual dispute with technical service provider Oracle Corporation.Read More
District Six claimants want govt to speed up handover process after latest delay
The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says that government needs to speed up its plans to return claimants to the area.Read More
No Easter weekend drownings at Cape Town beaches, pools - Councillor Badroodien
Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Dr Zahid Badroodien took to Twitter to thank lifeguards on duty.Read More
You can claim from CoCT for tyres damaged by potholes - but you need proof
Alderman Neilson says there is a 'reasonable burden of proof on the driver' whose behaviour would be taken into account.Read More