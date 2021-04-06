Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous. 6 April 2021 6:26 PM
[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital. 6 April 2021 2:55 PM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!' Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman. 6 April 2021 2:42 PM
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021' "This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman. 6 April 2021 1:51 PM
View all Business
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas. 6 April 2021 11:48 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches 5 April 2021 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias. 6 April 2021 11:46 AM
View all World
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 6 April 2021 8:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi

6 April 2021 6:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zuma
Constitution
Judiciary
Court
law

Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous.

Zuma's speaking notes from his closed meeting with the ANC top six last month were leaked on Sunday.

The 23-page long notes give a deeper insight into Zuma’s thinking and what he told the party's top brass in early March, including complaints about the judiciary.

In his presentation, Zuma questions the role of the Constitutional Court, asking how 11 people have “so many powers”.

He also questioned the concept of constitutional democracy as the foundation of post-apartheid South Africa.

While Zuma's disdain for the country’s judiciary is no secret, Gumbi says his statements are dangerous and unfair.

She says Zuma's dangerous talk could further fuel disrespect of the law across South Africa.

It's dangerous for anyone to adopt that posture vis-a-vis the Constitution and the courts... I think it extremely dangerous to use that language because you see it in the behaviour of communities.

Mojanku Gumbi, Advocate,  human rights lawyer and Defend our Democracy activist 

There's no perfect democracy, we all know that... but to come and say that our courts have assumed a role... almost like a legislature, the executive, and judiciary, all three roles in one, I think it's unfair.

Mojanku Gumbi, Advocate,  human rights lawyer and Defend our Democracy activist 

What our courts do is to hold a mirror up to ourselves... They [remind us] to say this is what we agreed to do in the Constitution.

Mojanku Gumbi, Advocate,  human rights lawyer and Defend our Democracy activist 

The Constitution is our founding document. It's our pact as South Africans and we all have to respect what it is.

Mojanku Gumbi, Advocate,  human rights lawyer and Defend our Democracy activist 

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:




6 April 2021 6:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zuma
Constitution
Judiciary
Court
law

More from Politics

[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape

6 April 2021 2:55 PM

The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not'

6 April 2021 1:55 PM

The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'

6 April 2021 1:51 PM

"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.

6 April 2021 10:55 AM

Maimane says he remains focused on building a movement for all South Africans black and white.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Planned fightback over ANC ‘step aside’ rule will only strengthen Ramaphosa'

6 April 2021 10:29 AM

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the RET faction is playing into the hands of Ramaphosa with its planned national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can claim from CoCT for tyres damaged by potholes - but you need proof

6 April 2021 9:26 AM

Alderman Neilson says there is a 'reasonable burden of proof on the driver' whose behaviour would be taken into account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa

6 April 2021 8:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mathekga: Obsession with race is not good, but we can't deny race issues either

4 April 2021 12:31 PM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says while he agrees with Tony Leon's criticism of the ANC's "race obsession", he doesn't believe that the DA offers a valid alternative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'I was in no way anyone's experiment' - Maimane hits back at Tony Leon

4 April 2021 11:29 AM

Mmusi Maimane has slammed former DA leader Tony Leon for calling him 'an experiment that went wrong'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Melanie Verwoerd: One should never underestimate Ace Magashule

4 April 2021 10:02 AM

Does the ANC SG have another ace up his sleeve? Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says Magashule should not be underestimated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Planned fightback over ANC ‘step aside’ rule will only strengthen Ramaphosa'

Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.

Politics

EWN Highlights

IMF applauds US infrastructure plan, worries about vaccine reticence

6 April 2021 8:29 PM

IFP hails Frank Mdlalose as selfless leader

6 April 2021 7:46 PM

Tanzanian president says 'not proper' to ignore COVID-19

6 April 2021 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA