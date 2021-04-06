Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi
Zuma's speaking notes from his closed meeting with the ANC top six last month were leaked on Sunday.
The 23-page long notes give a deeper insight into Zuma’s thinking and what he told the party's top brass in early March, including complaints about the judiciary.
In his presentation, Zuma questions the role of the Constitutional Court, asking how 11 people have “so many powers”.
He also questioned the concept of constitutional democracy as the foundation of post-apartheid South Africa.
While Zuma's disdain for the country’s judiciary is no secret, Gumbi says his statements are dangerous and unfair.
She says Zuma's dangerous talk could further fuel disrespect of the law across South Africa.
It's dangerous for anyone to adopt that posture vis-a-vis the Constitution and the courts... I think it extremely dangerous to use that language because you see it in the behaviour of communities.Mojanku Gumbi, Advocate, human rights lawyer and Defend our Democracy activist
There's no perfect democracy, we all know that... but to come and say that our courts have assumed a role... almost like a legislature, the executive, and judiciary, all three roles in one, I think it's unfair.Mojanku Gumbi, Advocate, human rights lawyer and Defend our Democracy activist
What our courts do is to hold a mirror up to ourselves... They [remind us] to say this is what we agreed to do in the Constitution.Mojanku Gumbi, Advocate, human rights lawyer and Defend our Democracy activist
The Constitution is our founding document. It's our pact as South Africans and we all have to respect what it is.Mojanku Gumbi, Advocate, human rights lawyer and Defend our Democracy activist
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
