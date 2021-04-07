SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert
The extraordinary SA Development Community (SADC) summit is expected to assess the situation in Mozambique and decide on possible interventions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in attendance along with five other Southern African leaders.
RELATED: 'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique'
The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) says the meeting on Thursday needs to result in a concrete action plan.
SADC leadership must take charge of a response to the insurgency which includes military, economic, political, and humanitarian measures, says ISS senior researcher Liesl Louw-Vaudran.
"There must be an announcement of a plan. A comprehensive strategy that would also include a military response", she tells CapeTalk.
Hundreds of people have been displaced and dozens have been left dead or injured following continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado over the past few weeks.
RELATED: South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP
It does look as if there is going to be a major announcement on Thursday when this Double Troika meets... It's an organ on politics, defence and security that actually met three times last year over Mozambique.Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Researcher and project leader - Institute for Security Studies
This meeting on Thursday in Maputo will be the first time we have what they call a Double Troika, so it will be the three leaders of the organ and then Mozambique, Tanzania, and Malawi.Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Researcher and project leader - Institute for Security Studies
There will be, ideally, six heads of state of SADC meeting and we are told there will be some concrete outcomes from this meeting.Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Researcher and project leader - Institute for Security Studies
The ministers will meet [on Wednesday] and the defence, police and intelligence chiefs of all the whole SADC region will also meet before the heads of state actually meet.Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Researcher and project leader - Institute for Security Studies
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/mozambique_military.html?oriSearch=mozambique+palma&sti=m4252kld82hu7zlev1|&mediapopup=150275348
