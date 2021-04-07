Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:37
Int study shows lingering effects of Covid-19 on the mental health of survivors
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon de Beer - Deputy director at South African Federation For Mental Health
Today at 12:40
TB HIV Care reflects on World Health day 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Harry Hausler - Director at Tb/Hiv Care Association
Today at 12:45
Karen van den Oever sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen van den Oever
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: TikTok will pay SA musos for every play under a just-signed deal
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:10
On the couch - UCT researchers find evidence of complex early human behaviour in Kalahari
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Pickering
Wendy Khumalo HERI
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Trudie Broekmann
Africa

SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert

7 April 2021 11:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SADC
Mozambique
insurgency
Mozambique insurgency
SADC response
Mozambique attacks

Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delgado.

The extraordinary SA Development Community (SADC) summit is expected to assess the situation in Mozambique and decide on possible interventions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in attendance along with five other Southern African leaders.

RELATED: 'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique'

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) says the meeting on Thursday needs to result in a concrete action plan.

SADC leadership must take charge of a response to the insurgency which includes military, economic, political, and humanitarian measures, says ISS senior researcher Liesl Louw-Vaudran.

"There must be an announcement of a plan. A comprehensive strategy that would also include a military response", she tells CapeTalk.

Hundreds of people have been displaced and dozens have been left dead or injured following continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado over the past few weeks.

RELATED: South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP

It does look as if there is going to be a major announcement on Thursday when this Double Troika meets... It's an organ on politics, defence and security that actually met three times last year over Mozambique.

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Researcher and project leader - ‎Institute for Security Studies

This meeting on Thursday in Maputo will be the first time we have what they call a Double Troika, so it will be the three leaders of the organ and then Mozambique, Tanzania, and Malawi.

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Researcher and project leader - ‎Institute for Security Studies

There will be, ideally, six heads of state of SADC meeting and we are told there will be some concrete outcomes from this meeting.

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Researcher and project leader - ‎Institute for Security Studies

The ministers will meet [on Wednesday] and the defence, police and intelligence chiefs of all the whole SADC region will also meet before the heads of state actually meet.

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Researcher and project leader - ‎Institute for Security Studies

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




