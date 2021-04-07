South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Ubuntu beds frontline healthcare workers safe home away from home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Founder at Ubuntu Beds
Today at 11:45
1
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:07
Competition commission releases public transport market inquiry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siyabulela Makunga - National spokesperson at Competition Commision
Today at 12:10
MSF on equitable vaccine access on World Health day 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kate Stegeman - Access Campaign Advocacy Coordinator in south Africa at Msf South Africa
Today at 12:15
Court order allows use of ivermectin for Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Willie Spies
Today at 12:27
NTA warns of taxi fare hike after petrol price jump
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theo Malele
Today at 12:37
Int study shows lingering effects of Covid-19 on the mental health of survivors
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon de Beer - Deputy director at South African Federation For Mental Health
Today at 12:40
TB HIV Care reflects on World Health day 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Harry Hausler - Director at Tb/Hiv Care Association
Today at 12:45
Karen van den Oever sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen van den Oever
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: TikTok will pay SA musos for every play under a just-signed deal
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming "We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services). 7 April 2021 10:14 AM
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
View all Local
IEC: No Constitutional provision that allows for postponing elections The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has poured cold water on the possibility of postponing local government elections. 7 April 2021 10:35 AM
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous. 6 April 2021 6:26 PM
[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital. 6 April 2021 2:55 PM
View all Politics
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Business
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas. 6 April 2021 11:48 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches 5 April 2021 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias. 6 April 2021 11:46 AM
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used' GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan. 5 April 2021 1:32 PM
View all World
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
View all Africa
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 6 April 2021 8:49 AM
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

7 April 2021 8:59 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Farming
Unemployment
Wine
Agriculture
Nosey Pieterse
VinPro
Lester Kiewit
wine industry
Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry
BAWSI

"Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry).

It’s a sector that needs protection… it employs 100 000 people…

Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

South Africa’s wine industry has shrunk by 10% over the past five years, according to Vinpro (a non-profit representing thousands of wine producers).

The country’s wine industry – an employer of 100 000 people - is famous around the world and could be a driver of economic growth and land reform.

© langstrup/123rf.com

RELATED: 'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'

Lester Kiewit interviewed Nosey Pieterse, President of the Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry (BAWSI).

Wine farmers have chosen to shrink their industry, according to Pieterse.

They are rationally choosing to produce other, higher-yielding crops, or turning to the tourism industry as an alternative.

Pieterse says the industry needs protection and blames some countries for circumventing international agreements.

He also says emerging farmers need support to scale very high barriers to entry.

Over the past five years, according to agricultural economist (Stellenbosch University) Professor Nick Vink:

  • The number of wine cellars fell from 566 to 505

  • The price of grapes has not increased in real terms in the past decade

  • Premium wine producers are bucking the downward trend; tourism plays an important role

We see new housing projects in agricultural areas… The shrinking of the wine industry is in many instances a choice by the farmers, with these housing projects… and replacing vineyards with other commodities… Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects…

Nosey Pieterse, President - Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry

Agriculture in total needs a lot more protection… other countries are protecting their agriculture, and subsidising… Australia and others have greening projects; an excuse to bypass the agreements that have been made internationally…

Nosey Pieterse, President - Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry

If you want real transformation, then the government will have to support emerging farmers. The wine industry is capital intensive… The cost of land alone in areas like Stellenbosch… which black farmer can afford to buy land in those areas? Those areas will remain in white hands forever and ever unless the government radically intervenes.

Nosey Pieterse, President - Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




7 April 2021 8:59 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Farming
Unemployment
Wine
Agriculture
Nosey Pieterse
VinPro
Lester Kiewit
wine industry
Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry
BAWSI

More from Business

Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion

6 April 2021 8:47 PM

Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom

6 April 2021 8:14 PM

Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage

6 April 2021 7:31 PM

'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

6 April 2021 7:12 PM

After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'

6 April 2021 2:42 PM

Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'

6 April 2021 1:51 PM

"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!

6 April 2021 12:45 PM

This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever

6 April 2021 11:48 AM

How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers

6 April 2021 10:34 AM

"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'

5 April 2021 1:32 PM

GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

6 April 2021 7:12 PM

After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!

6 April 2021 12:45 PM

This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa

6 April 2021 8:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'

5 April 2021 1:32 PM

GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'

1 April 2021 2:44 PM

The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'

1 April 2021 11:27 AM

Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes

1 April 2021 9:11 AM

"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'

31 March 2021 6:51 PM

Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs

31 March 2021 3:20 PM

Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

Business Opinion

Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency

7 April 2021 10:16 AM

WATCH LIVE: Mkhize hosts World Health Day webinar

7 April 2021 10:09 AM

DUT blames mass student gathering on fake social media posts, hoax messages

7 April 2021 9:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA