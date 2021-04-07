South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking
It’s a sector that needs protection… it employs 100 000 people…Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
South Africa’s wine industry has shrunk by 10% over the past five years, according to Vinpro (a non-profit representing thousands of wine producers).
The country’s wine industry – an employer of 100 000 people - is famous around the world and could be a driver of economic growth and land reform.
RELATED: 'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Nosey Pieterse, President of the Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry (BAWSI).
Wine farmers have chosen to shrink their industry, according to Pieterse.
They are rationally choosing to produce other, higher-yielding crops, or turning to the tourism industry as an alternative.
Pieterse says the industry needs protection and blames some countries for circumventing international agreements.
He also says emerging farmers need support to scale very high barriers to entry.
Over the past five years, according to agricultural economist (Stellenbosch University) Professor Nick Vink:
-
The number of wine cellars fell from 566 to 505
-
The price of grapes has not increased in real terms in the past decade
-
Premium wine producers are bucking the downward trend; tourism plays an important role
We see new housing projects in agricultural areas… The shrinking of the wine industry is in many instances a choice by the farmers, with these housing projects… and replacing vineyards with other commodities… Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects…Nosey Pieterse, President - Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry
Agriculture in total needs a lot more protection… other countries are protecting their agriculture, and subsidising… Australia and others have greening projects; an excuse to bypass the agreements that have been made internationally…Nosey Pieterse, President - Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry
If you want real transformation, then the government will have to support emerging farmers. The wine industry is capital intensive… The cost of land alone in areas like Stellenbosch… which black farmer can afford to buy land in those areas? Those areas will remain in white hands forever and ever unless the government radically intervenes.Nosey Pieterse, President - Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/belchonock/belchonock1502/belchonock150207350/36864502-pouring-red-wine-from-bottle-into-glass-with-wooden-wine-casks-on-background.jpg
More from Business
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion
Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.Read More
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom
Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin ChadwickRead More
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage
'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.Read More
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer
After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'
Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.Read More
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'
"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.Read More
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!
This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.Read More
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever
How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.Read More
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers
"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.Read More
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'
GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.Read More
More from Opinion
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer
After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.Read More
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!
This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.Read More
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa
Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections.Read More
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'
GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.Read More
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'
The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.Read More
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'
Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.Read More
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes
"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.Read More
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.Read More
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs
Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More